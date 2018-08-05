UCL: Ten-man Ar Tarn secure a point

Ten-man Desborough Town earned an opening-day point as they claimed a 1-1 draw at Eynesbury Rovers in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division.

Ar Tarn were up against it after Liam Boath was sent-off just 10 minutes into the season.

But they did take the lead through Luke Stephens only for the hosts to grab an equaliser.

Wellingborough Town were cruelly denied a share of the spoils as they lost 2-1 at Deeping Rangers.

A Jeremiah Adams header looked to have earned them a point when he levelled the scores after 82 minutes but the hosts grabbed a last-gasp winner.

Rothwell Corinthians went down 2-1 at newly-promoted Pinchbeck United.

Corinthians opened the scoring through James Stephenson but the hosts hit back to take the points.

Whitworth suffered a second successive defeat as they went down 3-1 at Kirby Muxloe.

There was little to cheer about for the local sides in Division One.

The only team to collect a point were Burton Park Wanderers who drew 4-4 at league newcomers Anstey Nomads.

Paddy Campbell, Paul Caswell and Dylan Otshudy were among the Wanderers scorers in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Irchester United were unable to follow up their win at Raunds Town on Groundhop Weekend as they went down 3-2 at Melton Town.

Jared Harewood had given the Romans the lead but the hosts opened up a 3-1 advantage before Alfie Taylor pulled one back.

Elsewhere, Rushden & Higham United lost 2-1 at home to Bourne Town, Raunds were beaten by the same scoreline by Holwell Sports at Kiln Park and Thrapston Town opened the campaign with a 3-1 defeat at Lutterworth Athletic.