UCL: Ten-man Ar Tarn secure a point

Ten-man Desborough Town earned an opening-day point as they claimed a 1-1 draw at Eynesbury Rovers in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division.
Ar Tarn were up against it after Liam Boath was sent-off just 10 minutes into the season.
But they did take the lead through Luke Stephens only for the hosts to grab an equaliser.
Wellingborough Town were cruelly denied a share of the spoils as they lost 2-1 at Deeping Rangers.
A Jeremiah Adams header looked to have earned them a point when he levelled the scores after 82 minutes but the hosts grabbed a last-gasp winner.
Rothwell Corinthians went down 2-1 at newly-promoted Pinchbeck United.
Corinthians opened the scoring through James Stephenson but the hosts hit back to take the points.
Whitworth suffered a second successive defeat as they went down 3-1 at Kirby Muxloe.
There was little to cheer about for the local sides in Division One.
The only team to collect a point were Burton Park Wanderers who drew 4-4 at league newcomers Anstey Nomads.
Paddy Campbell, Paul Caswell and Dylan Otshudy were among the Wanderers scorers in a topsy-turvy encounter.
Irchester United were unable to follow up their win at Raunds Town on Groundhop Weekend as they went down 3-2 at Melton Town.
Jared Harewood had given the Romans the lead but the hosts opened up a 3-1 advantage before Alfie Taylor pulled one back.
Elsewhere, Rushden & Higham United lost 2-1 at home to Bourne Town, Raunds were beaten by the same scoreline by Holwell Sports at Kiln Park and Thrapston Town opened the campaign with a 3-1 defeat at Lutterworth Athletic.