UCL: Shopmates stun the leaders while Wanderers also pick up a big win

Raunds Town produced one of the shock results of the Future Lions United Counties League season as they stunned Division One leaders Anstey Nomads with a 2-1 away success.

The Shopmates have been revitalised under Ben Watts and they took things to a new level by inflicting only a third league defeat of the campaign on the hosts thanks to goals from Tai Williams and Fernand Bass.

Match action from the clash between Whitworth and Rothwell Corinthians

Fellow strugglers Burton Park Wanderers also picked up an impressive win on the road as they triumphed 4-1 at Holwell Sports.

Recent signing and former Corby Town man Edi Appleton, Ryan Bell and Leke Shodunke were on target in the first half for Wanderers with Usamah Zerroug adding the fourth after the break.

Those results saw Raunds and Wanderers move clear of Thrapston who sit at the foot of the table after a 4-1 defeat at Huntingdon Town.

Elsewhere, Irchester United’s trip to Lutterworth Athletic ended in a 3-3 draw with Nathan Heycock scoring twice for the Romans and Tom Gordon adding the other.

Rothwell Corinthians manager Jim Scott saw his team pick up a crucial victory

The big game at the bottom of the Premier Division went the way of Rothwell Corinthians as their 4-0 success left Whitworth staring relegation in the face.

Jordan Henson scored twice while Joey Wright and James Stephenson were also on target as Corinthians moved seven points clear of second-from-bottom Kirby Muxloe.

But the Flourmen are five adrit of Muxloe and now a massive 12 behind Corinthians with 10 games to play.

Over the fence at the Dog & Duck, Wellingborough Town picked up a second successive home victory as a first-half own-goal proved to be enough to give them a 1-0 win over ON Chenecks.

Desborough Town made the long trip to Boston Town and picked up another point in a 1-1 draw.

Jake Bettles gave Ar Tarn a first-half lead but they were pegged back in the second half.