UCL: Shopmates stay on course after superb fightback

Raunds Town produced a stirring fightback to stay on course for promotion in Division One of the ChromaSport United Counties League as they saw off Bourne Town 5-3 at Kiln Park.

The Shopmates started well with top scorer Ty Clark putting them in front after just two minutes.

Raunds boss Jim Le Masurier

But they were staring down the barrel at half-time as Bourne fought back to lead 3-1 thanks to goals from Adam Rothery, Zak Munton and Dan Schiavi.

However, Jim Le Masurier’s team pulled a goal back through Jamie Russell before a stunning final 10 minutes settled things.

Clark levelled on 80 minutes and Mason Thomas made it 4-3 soon after before the same playing wrapped things up with the fifth.

The rest of the games involving the local clubs were all postponed.

Match action at Kiln Park

Wellingborough Town’s resurgence under new boss Nathan Marsh continued as they claimed a good point with a 1-1 draw at high-flying Holbeach United in the Premier Division.

A goalless first half ended with the Doughboys being reduced to 10 men when Nat Ansu was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

Holbeach took the lead through a Danny Brooks free-kick 11 minutes into the second period but Wellingborough’s 10 men battled back and levelled when Justin Dowling converted from the penalty spot after Albert Akinremi had been fouled.

And that was how it finished as the Tigers also finished the game with 10 men.

Rothwell Corinthians were on the end of a 6-0 hammering at the hands of promotion-chasing Wisbech Town for whom Michael Frew (4), Richard Bunting and Billy Smith were on target.

It was also a bad day for Whitworth as they suffered a disappointing 4-2 home defeat to fellow strugglers Sleaford Town.