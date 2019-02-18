UCL: Shopmates on the up after a five-star show

Raunds Town moved out of the bottom two in Division One of the Future Lions United Counties League for the first time in a long time after they sealed a superb 5-1 home success over Birstall United Social at Kiln Park.

Corby Town loanee Zac Allen hit a hat-trick and Fernand Bass scored the other two as the Shopmates’ improvement under Ben Watts continued.

Burton Park Wanderers now prop up the rest after they were beaten 3-1 by high-flying Lutterworth Town at Latimer Park, Leke Shodunke scoring what proved to be only a consolation for Wanderers.

And Thrapston Town sit just above the bottom side on goal difference after they slipped to a 4-0 home defeat to Aylestone St James.

Irchester United’s good season continued as a James Ball goal proved to be enough to give them a 1-0 victory over Harrowby United at Alfred Street.

Rushden & Higham United, meanwhile, were beaten 4-0 at high-flyers Melton Town.

Desborough Town climbed into the top eight in the Premier Division after a 3-1 win over Sleaford Town at the R Inn Stadium.

Jason Turner missed an early penalty but then headed home the opening goal.

Jake Bettles doubled the lead and Sleaford were reduced to 10 men before half-time but did get themselves back into it by pulling a goal back after the break.

However, Lewis Leslie wrapped up the points with Desborough’s third goal.

Whitworth are staring relegation in the face after they were hammered 9-0 at Holbeach United.

The Flourmen now have Simon Anderson in charge after James Mallows resigned as manager during last week.

Rothwell Corinthians did their survival hopes no harm by claiming a 0-0 draw at Oadby Town but it was a bad day for Wellingborough Town as they went down 5-2 at Boston Town with Justin Dowling and Albert Akinremi on target for the Doughboys.