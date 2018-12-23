UCL: Second-half show gives Ar Tarn the points

Desborough Town fought back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory over Boston Town in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division.

Ar Tarn trailed 1-0 at the break but levelled through Daniel Cooper 12 minutes into the second half.

And they left it late to seal the points with Luke Stevens putting them in front on 87 minutes before Andy White added the third in stoppage-time.

Wellingborough Town suffered a 2-1 home defeat to high-flying Rugby Town.

All the goals came in the first half with the visitors going 2-0 up before Giuseppe Freitas pulled one back for the Doughboys.

Rothwell Corinthians went down 2-1 at county rivals Cogenhoe United with Adefolarin Ademidun grabbing the goal for Jim Scott’s team.

And Whitworth’s struggles at the foot of the table continued as they were beaten 4-1 at Oadby Town.

Raunds Town’s recent revival under Ben Watts continued in Division One as they claimed their third win of the season.

The Shopmates went 4-0 up in the first half against local rivals Thrapston Town and eventually ran out 4-1 winners to move to within four points of their opponents who now sit second-from-bottom.

Burton Park Wanderers are now third-from-bottom in the table after they were beaten 2-1 at Huntingdon Town, Ryan Bell scoring the goal for Daren Young’s team.

But it was a good day for Irchester United as they saw off Aylestone Park 2-0 at Alfred Street.

Boxing Day Fixtures

Premier Division: Boston Town v Sleaford, Eynesbury v Newport Pagnell (12.30pm), Harborough v Oadby (1pm), Kirby Muxloe v Leicester Nirvana, ON Chenecks v Cogenhoe (1pm), Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping, Pinchbeck v Holbeach, Rothwell Corinthians v Desborough (1pm), Rugby v Daventry Town, Whitworth v Wellingborough Town (1pm).

Division One: Aylestone Park v St Andrews (1pm), Blackstones v Bourne (1pm), Burton Park Wanderers v Sileby Rangers (midday), Irchester v Rushden & Higham (11am), Long Buckby v Bugbrooke (12.30pm), Lutterworth Town v Lutterworth Athletic, Raunds v Huntingdon (midday).