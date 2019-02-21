UCL: Rivals set to meet in a crucial basement battle

Whitworth and Rothwell Corinthians are set to collide in a crucial basement battle in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division this weekend.

It’s becoming a case of last chance saloon for the Flourmen, who are now under the leadership of Simon Anderson after James Mallows resigned as manager last week due to personal reasons.

Whitworth suffered their 23rd defeat of the season in midweek as they were beaten 5-1 at home by Pinchbeck United with Jason Crawley scoring their consolation.

It has left them four points adrift at the foot of the table and nine behind third-from-bottom Corinthians who gave high-flying Rugby Town a run for their money at Sergeants Lawn on Tuesday night.

Calum Plowright saw an early penalty saved before Corinthians fell behind but Kalun Peniasko levelled with a header before the visitors pulled away to secure a 3-1 victory.

It was a good midweek outing for Wellingborough Town as they beat struggling Kirby Muxloe 3-1 at the Dog & Duck.

Two goals from Shaun Wilkes and one from Justin Dowling ensured the Doughboys bounced back from a 5-2 defeat at Boston Town last weekend.

Wellingborough have a county derby on Saturday as they entertain ON Chenecks.

Desborough Town’s up-and-down form continued after they suffered a 4-0 defeat at Newport Pagnell on Tuesday evening, three days after Ar Tarn had enjoyed a 3-1 success over Sleaford Town.

They will be hoping to hit back when they make the trip to Boston this weekend.

Division One strugglers Burton Park Wanderers and Thrapston Town both picked up useful points on Tuesday night.

Wanderers travelled to seventh-placed Lutterworth Athletic and returned with a 0-0 draw.

And bottom side Thrapston Town claimed a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with Holwell Sports at Chancery Lane.

Both clubs faces away games again on Saturday with Wanderers travelling to Holwell and Thrapston heading to Huntingdon Town.

The other local Division One clubs in action this weekend are also on the road.

In-form Irchester United will move above their opponents Lutterworth Athletic and into the top seven if they can secure a fourth win in a row.

Raunds Town face the toughest of tests as they make the trip to take on leaders Anstey Nomads but the Shopmates will head there with confidence after claiming a fine 5-1 success over Birstall United Social last Saturday.

Rushden & Higham United were also in midweek action as they claimed a 2-1 success over Bugbrooke at Hayden Road last night (Wednesday).

All the goals came in the first half with Lewis O'Dell and Jory Mann, from the penalty spot, securing a good win for the Lankies, who are without a game this weekend.