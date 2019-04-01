UCL: Flourmen relegated after a narrow defeat

Whitworth will be back in the Future Lions United Counties League Division One next season.

It’s been a tough season for the Flourmen and their inevitable relegation was confirmed after they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Peterborough Northern Star.

Rothwell Corinthians and Harborough Town clashed in a local derby

Rothwell Corinthians now have a six-point advantage over second-from-bottom Kirby Muxloe after they shared a 1-1 draw with Harborough Town in the local derby at Sergeants Lawn.

Corinthians took an early lead through Jordan Henson but they were denied by a last-gasp Aaron Preston goal in the third minute of stoppage-time.

There was disappointment for Desborough Town and Wellingborough Town as they slipped to 1-0 and 2-0 home defeats to Pinchbeck United and Oadby Town respectively.

Raunds Town’s impressive revival continued as they moved out of the bottom two of Division One.

Rothwell Corinthians and Harborough Town battle for possession

A second-half Zac Allen penalty was enough to give the Shopmates a 1-0 home success over Sileby Rangers and it sent them a point clear of second-from-bottom Huntingdon Town.

Thrapston Town remained rooted to the foot of the table after they were beaten 2-1 by title-chasing Melton Town at Chancery Lane.

And Irchester United also came up short against one of the high-flyers as they lost 4-0 to Anstey Nomads at Alfred Street.

Elsewhere, Jurelle Philips and Brian Farrell were on target for Burton Park Wanderers in their 2-2 draw with Birstall United Social.

And Rushden & Higham United went down 3-1 at Bourne Town after Mason Thomas had given them the lead.