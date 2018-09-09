UCL: Doughboys fight back for home success

Wellingborough down fought back from 2-1 down to claim a fine 4-2 success over Harborough Town in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division.

Having fallen behind early on at the Dog & Duck, the Doughboys levelled through Jeremiah Adams before Harborough regained the lead in the second half.

Honours were even in the derby clash between Desborough and Whitworth

Wellingborough equalised for a second time through James Gillard before two goals in the final 15 minutes from Connor I’Anson secured a second win of the season for Gary Petts’ team.

The local derby at the R Inn Stadium ended with honours even as Whitworth grabbed a late leveller to claim their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw at Desborough Town.

Will Arnold’s goal for the hosts was cancelled out almost immediately by Dante Memoli.

Ar Tarn went back in front just before the hour thanks to an Aaron Davies header but the Flourmen earned a share of the spoils when 18-year-old Memoli held his nerve to convert a penalty with two minutes to go.

Another team who earned their first point of the season were Rothwell Corinthians.

They went 1-0 down at Newport Pagnell Town but hit back to claim a 1-1 draw.

Irchester United picked up an impressive 4-0 success at Birstall United in Division One.

Matty O’Neill’s goal gave the a half-time advantage and the Romans pulled away after the break with Dave Boddington heading home the second before two goals from Nathan Heycock wrapped things up.

Burton Park Wanderers’ encouraging start to the season continued as they sealed a 2-1 win over St Andrews at Latimer Park.

It was a disappointing day for Thrapston Town and Rushden & Higham United, however.

Thrapston went down 4-2 at Holwell Sports while the Lankies were beaten 2-0 by Lutterworth Town at Hayden Road.