UCL: Doughboys and Ar Tarn pick up Boxing Day derby wins

Wellingborough Town and Desborough Town took the Boxing Day bragging rights as they came out on top in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division derby clashes.

The Doughboys eventually overcame struggling neighbours Whitworth 3-2 in a topsy-turvy encounter at the Dog & Duck.

The hosts took the lead through Jeremiah Adams but James Mallows’ team levelled through Jonny Hazell and then took the lead thanks to Remy Brittain.

Shaun Wilkes brought Wellingborough level before the break and he grabbed the second-half winner, although he also missed the chance to complete a hat-trick after he hit the post from the penalty spot.

Desborough fought back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 success over Rothwell Corinthians at Sergeants Lawn.

Dan Cooper, who had earlier seen an overhead-kick ruled out for dangerous play, put through his own net to give Corinthians the lead.

But Ar Tarn equalised through Liam Boath before Jason Turner won and then converted a penalty to put his side in front at the break.

And the game was wrapped up in the second half thanks to a goal from Jake Bettles, who is back at Desborough on a dual registration from Corby Town.

There was plenty of Christmas cheer at Kiln Park as Raunds Town’s impressive turnaround in form continued as they moved to within two points of safety in Division One with a 3-2 success over Huntingdon Town.

The Shopmates have enjoyed a revival under manager Ben Watts and they extended their unbeaten run to three matches thanks to goals from Liam Roche, Caley McTeggart and Zac Allen.

It was an early start for Irchester United and Rushden & Higham United in their Boxing Day derby and it was the visitors who maintained their good form of late with a 3-1 victory at Alfred Street.

Wayne Abbott’s team are now unbeaten in their last eight in all competitions as strikes from Jamie Mastropierro, Jory Mann and Nat Gosnal-Tyler earned them all three points against the Romans.

This weekend’s fixtures

Premier Division: Deeping v Holbeach, Kirby Muxloe v Daventry Town, ON Chenecks v Harborough, Peterborough Northern Star v Wellingborough Town, Rothwell Corinthians v Newport Pagnell, Rugby v Oadby, Sleaford v Pinchbeck, Whitworth v Leicester Nirvana.

Division One: Bugbrooke v Anstey Nomads, Burton Park Wanderers v Harrowby, Irchester v Lutterworth Town, Melton v Thrapston, Sileby Rangers v Raunds, St Andrews v Rushden & Higham.