UCL: Corinthians seal a vital win as Wanderers stun Anstey

Rothwell Corinthians picked up a crucial win as they pulled clear of the bottom two in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division.

Daniel Cooper’s first-half goal proved decisive as Corinthians secured a 1-0 success at Peterborough Northern Star and they could even afford the luxury of Craig Maisiri missing a penalty after the break.

While Corinthians look to be on the right road to securing their top-flight status, Whitworth are heading for the trapdoor after they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to high-flying Deeping Rangers.

But the scoreline didn’t quite tell the full story as the Flourmen went 1-0 up through Ben Mason before being reduced to 10 men just before half-time.

And they were unable to hold on in the second period as Deeping hit back to seal the points.

Over the fence at the Dog & Duck, Wellingborough Town picked up a point as they drew 1-1 with Leicester Nirvana.

Trailing at half-time, the Doughboys secured a share of the spoils thanks to Giuseppe Freitas’ goal.

Burton Park Wanderers’ incredible revival in Division One hit a new height as they stunned morning leaders Anstey Nomads with a 1-0 victory at Latimer Park.

Daren Young’s team have move well clear of the foot of the table with a superb unbeaten run, which was extended to six matches thanks to this victory which was secured by Jurelle Philips’ second-half goal.

But it remains a struggle for bottom club Thrapston Town after they lost 1-0 to Birstall United at Chancery Lane and Raunds Town remain just above them after they went down 2-1 at Holwell Sports.

Irchester United’s impressive campaign continued as they moved into the top seven after a 4-1 success over St Andrews at Alfred Street.

The Romans fell behind early on but hit straight back through James Ball before Josh Burge put them in front before half-time.

And further goals from Ryan Lovell and Ball wrapped up the points for Steve Sargent’s team.

It was a disappointing day for Rushden & Higham United, however, as they were beaten 3-0 at Harrowby United.