UCL clubs ready to return to action

The ChromaSport United Counties League action is set to resume this weekend after a number of matches fell foul of the weather last weekend.

In the Premier Division, Whitworth kick off the new year with a crucial local derby at Sileby Rangers.

The Flourmen currently sit six points clear of the relegation zone while Sileby are just above it in 17th place.

Meanwhile, Rothwell Corinthians and Wellingborough Town face tough tests with the former heading to Eynesbury Rovers and the latter entertaining Deeping Rangers at the Dog &

Duck.

Raunds Town and Rushden & Higham United will resume their promotion challenges in Division One this weekend.

The second-placed Shopmates head to Harrowby United while the Lankies, who sit one place and two points below their local rivals, are also on the road at Melton Town.

Elsewhere in the league action, bottom side Stewarts & Lloyds entertain Olney Town.

There is a big local derby on the cards in the quarter-finals of the NFA Junior Cup on Saturday.

Thrapston Town have home advantage as they take on in-form Irchester United at Chancery Lane.

The Romans are currently enjoying their best spell of the season so far having gone unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions, conceding just four goals along the way.

Their latest success came courtesy of a Nathan Heycock hat-trick as they beat Melton 3-2 last Saturday.

Burton Park Wanderers will also be looking to book a place in the last four when they host Desborough Town Reserves at Latimer Park