UCL boosted by Future Lions sponsorship deal

The United Counties League has a new sponsor for the forthcoming 2018-19 season.

The league held its annual meeting last weekend when it was confirmed Future Lions would be their sponsor for the new campaign, replacing ChromaSport & Trophies.

It was also confirmed at the meeting that only one team will be promotion from Division One next season with the team in second only going up if they average more points per game than any other side at Step 6.

The draws for the Knockout Cup and Reserve Knockout Cup were also made.

The new season gets under way with the annual Groundhop Weekend at the end of next month.

Future Lions United Counties League Knockout Cup draw

Preliminary round: Harborough v Rugby, Bugbrooke v Birstall, Long Buckby v Kirby Muxloe, St Andrews v Lutterworth Athletic, Harrowby v Bourne, Holwell

Sports v Sleaford, Rushden & Higham v Cogenhoe, Irchester v Burton Park Wanderers.

First round: Long Buckby or Kirby Muxloe v Lutterworth Town, Daventry Town v Desborough, Bugbrooke or Birstall v Rothwell Corinthians, St Andrews or Lutterworth Athletic v Aylestone Park, Harborough or Rugby v Leicester Nirvana, Anstey Nomads v Oadby, Blackstones v Melton, Harrowby or Bourne v Pinchbeck, Peterborough Northern Star v Boston Town, Huntingdon v Deeping, Holwell Sports or Sleaford v Holbeach, Thrapston v Raunds, Irchester or Burton Park Wanderers v Wellingborough Town, Eynesbury v Rushden & Higham or Cogenhoe, ON Chenecks v Newport Pagnell, Whitworth v Sileby Rangers.

Reserve Knockout Cup draw

Preliminary round: Daventry Town v Desborough, Potton v Bourne.

First round: Rothwell Corinthians v Peterborough Northern Star, Harborough v Raunds, Whitworth v Bugbrooke, Cogenhoe v ON Chenecks, St Andrews v Newport Pagnell, Irchester v Wellingborough Town, Daventry Town or Desborough v Potton or Bourne, Deeping v Yaxley.

Stewarts & Lloyds have completed a merger with Kingswood FC.

And the newly-formed S&L Kingswood FC will now enter three teams into the Northants Combination for next season following the original club’s relegation from the United Counties League in the last campaign.

The first-team will play in the Combination’s Premier Division and will be managed by Sean Mason and Del Simmons while a reserve side, led by Neal Loakes and Paul Doherty, will be in Division One. And a third side, S&L Kingswood A, will be entered into Division Four and managed by Danny Cross.

A statement from the club said: “The ambitions of getting the club back into the UCL remain unchanged.

“This merger should allow us to bring some stability back into the club, with all three teams focused on working together to get the first team back into the UCL.”