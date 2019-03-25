UCL: Ar Tarn return to winning ways

Desborough Town ended a run of four games without a win in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division after a 3-0 victory at Leicester Nirvana.

Ar Tarn took the lead through a Lewis Leslie header in the first half but it wasn’t until the final 10 minutes when they wrapped things up as Jason Turner converted two late penalties.

Action from Alfred Street as Irchester United and Holwell Sports shared a goalless draw

Rothwell Corinthians picked up a useful point on the road as they stayed clear of the relegation zone.

Jordon Henson’s free-kick gave Corinthians a first-half lead at Holbeach United but the hosts hit back after the break with the game finishing all-square at 1-1.

Wellingborough Town slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Newport Pagnell and Whitworth’s tough campaign continued with a heavy 8-0 loss at Harborough Town.

Thrapston Town claimed a crucial 4-2 derby success at Rushden & Higham United as they bid to haul themselves out of trouble at the foot of Division One.

Thrapston remain bottom but moved closer to the teams above them thanks to the win at Hayden Road in which Jack Dyson and Jake Reynolds scored for the hosts.

Fellow strugglers Raunds Town picked up a point as they drew 0-0 with Long Buckby at Kiln Park while Burton Park Wanderers’ six-match unbeaten run was ended in a 2-0 defeat at Bugbrooke.

Elsewhere, Irchester United had to settle for a point as they shared a goalless draw ith Holwell Sports at Alfred Street.