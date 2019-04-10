UCL: Ar Tarn enjoy two wins in a row

It’s been a good few days for Desborough Town in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division.

Ar Tarn moved back into the top 10 thanks to a 1-0 win over Oadby Town at the R Inn Stadium on Tuesday night with Will Arnold grabbing the only goal of the game while Chris Jones saved late penalty to secure the success for his team.

That came after Desborough had produced an incredible second-half fightback to snatch a 4-3 victory at already-relegated Whitworth last weekend.

The Flourmen looked to be on course for just their third win of the season when they opened up a 3-0 lead thanks to a Kobi Bivens free-kick, an own-goal and Frederick Amankwa’s effort.

However, Ar Tarn pulled one back on 68 minutes through Will Arnold before the game turned when a home player was sent-off for a foul on Luke Stevens in the area and Jason Turner scored the resulting penalty to make it 3-2.

Jake Bettles hit Desborough’s equaliser on 88 minutes and Stevens completed the comeback in the second minute of stoppage-time.

Ar Tarn take on ON Chenecks at the R Inn Stadium this weekend while Whitworth head to Sleaford Town.

Wellingborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians clash in a local derby at the Dog & Duck this weekend.

Corinthians moved seven points clear of the bottom two with a 0-0 draw at Boston Town last Saturday while the Doughboys were well beaten 3-0 at Harborough Town.

Thrapston Town look set to finish at the bottom of the pile in Division One.

A heavy 5-1 defeat at Blackstones last weekend left Thrapston six points behind second-from-bottom Huntingdon Town with just three games to go, the first of which is a home clash with St Andrews on Saturday.

But Raunds Town’s superb second half of the season continued as they claimed a fine 1-0 victory at sixth-placed Lutterworth Athletic.

Ryan Carter was on target for the Shopmates, who play host to Blackstones this weekend.

Another team in fine form are Burton Park Wanderers who are now comfortable in mid-table after a 4-1 success at St Andrews thanks to goals from Jurelle Phillips (2), Ryan Bell and Leke Shodunke. Wanderers entertain Bourne Town at Latimer Park on Saturday.

Rushden & Higham United head to Birstall United this weekend on the back of two 2-1 home successes in a row.

Lewis Odell and Mason Thomas grabbed the goals for the Lankies as they beat Aylestone Park at the weekend before Jake Reynolds and Odell secured another victory over St Andrews last night (Wednesday).

Josh Burge scored Irchester United’s consolation as they were well beaten 5-1 by Melton Town at Alfred Street. The Romans will look to bounce back at Aylestone Park this weekend.