UCL: Ar Tarn denied by a last-gasp leveller

Desborough Town maintained their unbeaten start to the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division season, although they were denied victory by a last-gasp goal.

Ar Tarn looked to be heading for victory after Aidan Bradshaw gave them the lead against Deeping Rangers just past the hour.

The game was held up after the Air Ambulance landed on the club’s training pitch but when it resumed, Deeping secured a share of the spoils when David Burton-Jones struck in the seventh minute of stoppage-time.

Wellingborough Town twice came from behind to secure a point as they drew 2-2 with Newport Pagnell Town at the Dog & Duck.

Dave Baker gave the visitors the lead before an Adam Pryke own-goal got the Doughboys back on level terms.

Tom Liversedge put Pagnell back in front but Giuseppe Fretas earned Wellingborough a point when he made it 2-2 after 56 minutes.

Elsewhere, it was a bad day for both Rothwell Corinthians and Whitworth with the former losing 5-0 at home to Peterborough Northern Star and the latter going down 3-0 to Daventry Town at London Road.

Irchester United picked up their second win of the Division One season as they claimed a 2-0 success at Holwell Sports with being one of their goalscorers.

But it was a bad day for the other local sides.

Burton Park Wanderers’ unbeaten start was ended in a 1-0 defeat at Blackstones, Rushden & Higham United were thumped 5-0 by Harrowby United at Hayden Road and Raunds Town slipped to a third successive loss as they went down 2-0 at Birstall United.