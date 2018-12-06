Tributes pour in as UCL chairman passes away

Local clubs have been paying tribute after Future Lions United Counties League chairman and president John Weeks passed away earlier this week.

A popular character and a regular at UCL grounds across the divisions week in, week out, the league chairman died following a short illness.

He first became a committee member of the UCL in 1989 and became chairman in 2003 and president this year.

As a mark of respect, clubs have been asked to observe a minute of silence ahead of their next games.

But such was his popularity, clubs have been paying tribute on social media since the news came through.

Writing on Twitter, Desborough Town chairman Ernie Parsons said: “On behalf of all our committee, officials, supporters and players at Desborough Town FC, I send our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of John Weeks, and to the UCL. He will be greatly missed and we are saddened at his passing.”

Wellingborough Town posted on their official Twitter account: “Sincere condolences to Ann & the family of John Weekes who sadly passed away over the weekend. As chairman of our league he did a fantastic job & will be sadly missed by us all at Wellingborough. Can’t believe we won’t see him again. RIP John.”

Division One clubs were also paying tribute with Irchester United posting: “Everyone at Irchester Utd is sending our love and thoughts to John’s family after the shock news that another @utdcos legend has passed on.Rest in peace.”

And Raunds Town wrote: “A huge loss and will be missed on the @utdcos and football circuit. Our thoughts are with his family.”

The big UCL Premier Division local derby ended in stalemate on Tuesday night as Desborough Town and Wellingborough Town drew 1-1 at the R Inn Stadium.

Will Arnold put Ar Tarn in front but the Doughboys levelled before half-time through Troy Johnston.

There were no further goals in the second half but Wellingborough were forced to hold on with nine men after Shaun Wilkes was sent-off for two bookable offences and the Johnston saw red for an apparent elbow.

Rothwell Corinthians’ UCL Knockout Cup hopes were ended as they lost 1-0 to Deeping Rangers in the quarter-final clash at Sergeants Lawn.

A Luke Hunnings goal proved to be enough to give the visitors the win and a place in the last four.

This weekend's Future Lions United Counties League fixtures

Premier Division: Eynesbury v Cogenhoe, Harborough v Daventry Town, Kirby Muxloe v Newport Pagnell, Leicester Nirvana v Oadby, Peterborough Northern Star v Boston Town, Rothwell Corinthians v ON Chenecks, Rugby v Deeping, Sleaford v Desborough, Wellingborough Town v Pinchbeck, Whitworth v Holbeach.

Division One: Blackstones v Melton, Bugbrooke v Aylestone Park, Holwell Sports v Bourne, Huntingdon v Harrowby, Irchester v Birstall United, Long Buckby v Sileby Rangers, Lutterworth Town v Burton Park Wanderers, Raunds v Lutterworth Athletic (2pm), Rushden & Higham v St Andrews, Thrapston v Anstey Nomads.