Tough test awaits for battling Corinthians

Rothwell Corinthians face a tough test this weekend as they bid to secure more points to move themselves away from the foot of the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division table.

Jim Scott’s team picked up another point at the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Newport Pagnell Town at Sergeants Lawn with Langley Voss scoring the Corinthians goal.

But they face another stern examination on Saturday when they entertain third-placed Pinchbeck United.

Whitworth continue to struggle at the bottom of the table as they suffered a 5-0 home defeat to Leicester Nirvana and the Flourmen have a big game this weekend when they host 17th-placed Kirby Muxloe.

Wellingborough Town were held to a 0-0 draw at Peterborough Northern Star last weekend and they entertain Sleaford Town on Saturday before facing a tough trip to leaders Daventry Town next Tuesday night.

Three local clubs are locked in a battle at the wrong end of Division One.

Raunds Town remain bottom after they lost 4-1 at Sileby Rangers last weekend and the Shopmates are back on home soil on Saturdaywhen they host Bourne Town.

Thrapston Town head to Long Buckby this weekend sitting second-from-bottom after a 1-0 defeat at Melton Town last time out and Burton Park Wanderers sit just above them as they gear up for a quick reverse fixture at Harrowby United having lost 1-0 to them at Latimer Park last weekend.

Irchester United, meanwhile, held leaders Lutterworth Town to a 1-1 draw last Saturday with Josh Burge scoring for the Romans.

Rushden & Higham United will be looking to make it through to the semi-finals of the NFA Junior Cup this weekend.

The in-form Lankies, who are unbeaten in eight matches, face a tricky test in their last-eight clash as they head to Northants Combination Premier Division high-flyers Kettering Nomads.