Shopmates take control of second spot

Raunds Town took a firm grip on the second automatic promotion place in Division One of the ChromaSport United Counties League.

The Shopmates are now seven points clear of the chasing pack after goals from Ty Clark and Fred Devereaux secured a fine 2-1 success at Blackstones.

Raunds’ cause was helped by nearest rivals Rushden & Higham United and Potton United sharing the spoils in an incredible 4-4 draw.

The Lankies looked to be in trouble after they fell 2-0 down but Jory Mann hit a hat-trick and Dylan Wilson also scored to put them 4-2 up.

However, Potton hit back with two further goals to ensure honours ended even.

Pinchbeck United remain seven points clear at the summit after Thrapston Town became their latest victims, the leaders picking up a comfortable 3-0 home victory.



It was a tough day for Rothwell Corinthians and Wellingborough Town in the Premier Division.

Corinthians are now without a win in six matches after they went down 4-1 at high-flying Deeping Rangers. Jordan Henson had brought the visitors level at 1-1 with his 35th-minute effort.

And the Doughboys, who are now without a win in eight, were also beaten on the road with Adam Spalding’s first-half goal enough to give ON Chenecks a 1-0 win.