Shopmates advance in the FA Vase

Raunds Town were the only local side to make progress as they secured a 2-1 victory over Cranfield United in the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Vase.

The Shopmates chose the perfect time to pick up their first win of the season after a disappointing start to their Future Lions United Counties League Division One campaign.

Match action from Kiln Park

But they needed extra-time to get the job done at Kiln Park after the scores had been level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

There was another high-scoring encounter between Rushden & Higham United and Winslow United at Hayden Road.

Winslow had triumphed 6-4 over the Lankies at this stage two years ago and they were the winners again, this time by a 5-4 scoreline after extra-time.

The hosts trailed 2-0 before debutant Jack Dyson pulled one back but at 4-1 down, they looked to be on their way out.

But Ryan Kalla made it 4-2 before Dyson completed a memorable hat-trick with two more goals to send it into an extra half-hour.

However, it was the visitors who grabbed the only goal in extra-time to move into the next round.

It was a bad day for UCL Premier Division sides Whitworth and Rothwell Corinthians as they were both dumped out of the Vase thanks to 2-0 and 5-0 home defeats to Bugbrooke and CB Hounslow United respectively.

Desborough Town slipped to their first defeat of the season in the United Counties League Premier Division as they went down 2-1 at local rivals Harborough Town.

Things were looking good for Ar Tarn at the break after Jason Turner had given them the lead on 24 minutes.

But two goals in the space of three minutes in the second half from Daniel Forbes earned the hosts all three points.

Wellingborough Town also lost by the same scoreline as they were beaten 2-1 at high-flying Sleaford Town.

In Division One, the Friday night local derby between Thrapston Town and Burton Park Wanderers went in the hosts’ favour as they recorded a 3-1 success at Chancery Lane.