Romans hit five to see off Thrapston

Irchester United were the only local club to taste victory on a difficult weekend in the Future Lions United Counties League.

The Romans saw off struggling Division One local rivals Thrapston Town 5-2 at Alfred Street.

Match action from London Road

Steve Sargent’s team raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to Tom Gordon, James Ball and Luqman Abdullah before Thrapston pulled two goals back to make it 3-2 at the break.

But Gordon and Ball both struck again in the second half to secure the points.

Raunds Town remain at the bottom of the table after they were beaten 3-1 by Bugbrooke at Kiln Park and Burton Park Wanderers’ poor run continued as they were thrashed 7-0 at Melton Town.

Rushden & Higham United, meanwhile, went down 2-1 to Holwell Sports at Hayden Road.

Whitworth and ON Chenecks battle for possession

The Lankies took the lead through Jack Dyson but the visitors hit back to seal victory.

It was also a tough weekend for the local clubs in the Premier Division.

Whitworth remain in huge trouble at the foot of the table after they were thrashed 7-0 by ON Chenecks at London Road.

And Rothwell Corinthians are also facing a fight to preserve their top-flight status after they were well beaten 6-1 by Cogenhoe United at Sergeants Lawn.

Further up the table, Wellingborough Town suffered a 2-0 defeat to leaders Daventry Town, who opened up a 12-point lead at the top as a result.

And Desborough Town also tasted a loss on home soil as they were beaten 2-0 by Eynesbury Rovers at the R Inn Stadium, which ended Ar Tarn’s six-match run without a defeat.