Petts wants a reaction after Doughboys' heavy Vase defeat

Desborough Town can look forward to another big date in the Buildbase FA Vase after producing a superb result in the second round last weekend.

Ar Tarn claimed a fine 2-0 success at Worcester City on Sunday thanks to second-half goals from Jason Turner and Liam Boath.

Desborough were then handed another away game in Monday’s third-round draw and they will travel to Midland League Division One side Cadbury Athletic on Saturday, December 1.

But the FA Vase dream was ended for Irchester United, who lost 3-1 at Hullbridge Sports, and Wellingborough Town who suffered a heavy 7-0 home defeat to Tring Athletic.

The Doughboys fell behind in the first half and the game turned on the controversial sending-off of Carlos Lewis just before half-time with Tring doubling their advantage from the resulting penalty.

Wellingborough boss Gary Petts felt that decision went against his side, he was far from impressed with the way they “collapsed” in the second half.

And he is now ready to “shake things up” as the Doughboys gear up for a tough run of fixtures, which starts with a trip to Oadby Town in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division tomorrow (Friday) night.

“It was a ridiculous decision,” Petts said.

“It was a foul but it was never a sending-off and it was nowhere near a penalty and the second goal killed us.

“Would we have won if it had been 11 v 11 for the rest of the game, you have to be honest sometimes and say they were probably a step ahead of us. I certainly don’t think we would have capitulated like we did though.

“It was very disappointing and we can’t just collapse like that. The players were told that after the game.

“There are going to be changes, we are going to shake things up a bit. It’s not panic stations by any means but I just feel there are one or two have got a bit complacent.

“We have players coming back from injuries and suspension and we will look to add one or two to the squad as well.

“We have got a tough run of fixture coming up and we have had a good chat, training was good this week and now I want a big reaction at Oadby.”

Kieran Turner scores from the penalty spot (left) to put Tring Athletic 2-0 up against Wellingborough Town

Whitworth’s struggles at the wrong end of the UCL Premier Division continued on Tuesday night as they suffered a 6-0 defeat at Leicester Nirvana.

In Division One, meanwhile, Irchester United went down 1-0 to Lutterworth Athletic at Alfred Street.

This weekend's fixtures

Future Lions United Counties League

Premier Division: Boston Town v Daventry Town, Cogenhoe v Kirby Muxloe, Deeping v Rothwell Corinthians, Eynesbury v Leicester Nirvana, Holbeach v Harborough, Newport Pagnell v Pinchbeck, Oadby v Wellingborough Town (Friday), ON Chenecks v Desborough, Rugby v Sleaford, Whitworth v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Aylestone Park v Bugbrooke, Blackstones v Raunds, Huntingdon v Lutterworth Town, Irchester v Burton Park Wanderers, Lutterworth Athletic v Birstall United, Melton v Harrowby, Rushden & Higham v Anstey Nomads, Sileby Rangers v Holwell Sports, St Andrews v Long Buckby, Thrapston v Bourne.

