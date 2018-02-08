NORTHANTS COMBINATION: Weldon Reserves remain on top

Weldon United Reserves maintained top spot in Division Three of the Teamwork Sports & Trophy Centre Northants Combination after a 4-1 victory at Desborough & Rothwell United Reserves.

Kyle Jardine (2) and Aaron Brown were among the scorers for Weldon who remain top on goal difference from Yelvertoft, who were 4-3 winners at Stanwick Rovers.

Moulton celebrate one of their goals in the 8-2 win over Corby Pegasus

Earls Barton Reserves moved into third place thanks to a 7-1 demolition of Corby United and goals from Jack Hill, Shaun Hughes and Perry Rogers earned Irthlingborough Rangers a 3-1 verdict against Corby Ravens.

Daniel McGovern scored four goals for Burton United but it wasn’t enough to earn a victory as they drew 4-4 at Spratton in the Premier Division.

Kettering Nomads became the latest victims of leaders JK Blisworth who recorded a 2-0 success while third-placed Earls Barton went down 1-0 at Roade.

Elsewhere, Corby Pegasus suffered a heavy 8-2 defeat to second-placed Moulton.

The highest scoring game of the day came in Division One as Wellingborough Rising Sun thumped AFC Woodford Wolves 10-4.

Josh Catchpole, Thomas Mackenzie, Callum McDermott and Matthew Watts grabbed the consolations for Woodford.

Weldon United, meanwhile, were edged out 2-1 by Roade Reserves.

Corby Strip Mills made it four wins in a row in Division Two as they beat Daventry Cummins 5-1.

Adam Dalby led the way with a brace while Kenneth Campbell, Sean Fraser and Daniel Ward were also on target for the hosts.

Goals from Carl Cooper (2) and Joe Young earned Kettering Orchard Park their second success of the season as they saw off Bugbrooke B 3-0.

And Wollaston Victoria Reserves also enjoyed a victory as they returned from Medbourne with a 4-3 success.

Higham Town Reserves became the latest side to fall to Division Four leaders Moulton Reserves, who claimed a 5-2 away success.

Lee Parker and George Kerr were on target for Higham in the defeat.

Nicu Cretu hit a hat-trick and Nicholas Taylor and Jan Soloman added the others as Corby Siam Reserves stayed in second spot with 5-3 verdict against Wilby.

Third-placed Thrapston Venturas maintained their push as they saw off Corby Trades & Labour 4-1 but Corby Rising Hope suffered a setback as they were beaten 2-1 by Corby United Reserves, Darren Murray scoring Rising Hope’s goal.

Corby Ravens Reserves claimed a big 6-2 win over town rivals Strip Mills Reserves while Corby White Hart Locos Reserves were also big victors as they thrashed West Haddon Reserves 7-1.

But it continues to be a struggle for bottom side Great Doddington as they were well beaten 6-0 at home by fifth-placed Kettering Ise Lodge.