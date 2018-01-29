NORTHANTS COMBINATION - Volta inflict a first defeat on leaders Higham

Finedon Volta emphasised their promotion credentials as they inflicted a first defeat of the season on leaders Higham Town in Division Two of the Teamwork Sports & Trophy Centre Northants Combination.

Rikki Monger (2) and Callum Dench were on target for Higham but Volta claimed a fine 4-3 away success to move right into contention at the top end of the table.

It was also a good day for Kettering Orchard Park as they sealed their first win of the season at the 16th time of asking as Dalitso Mandson, Haileigi Shumay and Joe Young gave them a 3-1 verdict at Kislingbury JLB.

Corby Strip Mills enjoyed a big away win as goals from Damien Burton (2), Daniel Ward (2), Corey McGovern and Shaun Lewis gave them a 6-0 victory at Brixworth Reserves.

The clash between Wollaston Victoria Reserves and Kettering Nomads Reserves ended in stalemate as they drew 3-3.

Earls Barton maintained their lofty position in the Premier Division with an impressive 3-0 win at Harpole.

A Jamie Smith goal wasn’t enough for Burton United as they were edged out 2-1 at Corby Pegasus and Kettering Nomads enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 home success over Wollaston Victoria.

Bottom met top in Division One and AFC Woodford Wolves put up a good fight against Wootton St George before the leaders secured a 6-3 win.

Alan Harrison, Callum McDermott and Charlie Pyle were on target for Woodford.

Wellingborough Rising Sun, meanwhile, had to settle for a share of the spoils as they drew 2-2 at Milton.

Weldon United Reserves and Yelvertoft remain locked at the summit in Division Three.

Weldon beat Woodford United Reserves 2-1 to keep hold of top spot and they still have two games in hand on second-placed Yelvertoft, who maintained the pressure by beating Corby Ravens by the same scoreline.

Third-placed Corby United suffered a setback as they were beaten 3-1 at home by town rivals Corby Siam who had Jamie Cronan (2) and Ramon Balogh on target.

Elsewhere, Finedon Volta Reserves went down 4-1 at home to Spratton Reserves and Stanwick Rovers were beaten 6-3 by visitors Harpole Reserves.

In the Division Three Cup, meanwhile, Earls Barton Reserves eased to an 8-1 home win over Burton Band.

Corby Siam Reserves kept up the pressure on Division Four leaders Moulton Reserves with a big 7-2 home success over Higham Town Reserves.

Nico Cretu led the way with a hat-trick while Dan Bolta, Dumitru Stefanescu, Danny Bettles and Anthony Hurley adding the others while Higham’s consolations came from Dean Boland and an own-goal.

Moulton Reserves maintained their lead with a 5-2 win over Coby Rising Hope while third-placed Thrapston Venturas were also victorious to the tune of 4-1 at West Haddon Reserves.

A goal from Conner Gribben wasn’t enough for Corby Trades & Labour as they were edged out 2-1 at local rivals Corby Strip Mills Reserves.

Great Doddington went down 4-1 to Corby United Reserves with Josh Norris scoring the consolation.

Corby Ravens Reserves, meanwhile, enjoyed a high-scoring victory as they won 6-4 at Wilby.

Combination sides Desborough & Rothwell United and Irthlingborough Rangers have booked their places in the semi-finals of the NFA Area Cup.

Desborough & Rothwell claimed a 4-2 success at Crick Athletic Reserves while Rangers enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 victory at Heyford Reserves.

Premier Division side Moulton stunned United Counties League outfit Burton Park Wanderers as they thumped them 5-1 to secure a place in the final of the NFA Junior Cup.