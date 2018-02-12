NORTHANTS COMBINATION: Rangers seal their spot in Area Cup final

Irthlingborough Rangers secured their place in the final of the NFA Area Cup after a 3-1 victory over Peterborough Brotherhood.

Graham Holmes, Lewis Bardell and Jack Hill scored the goals to send the Teamwork Sports & Trophy Centre Northants Combination Division Three side into the showpiece.

Action from Irthlingborough Rangers' 3-1 victory over Peterborough Brotherhood in the semi-finals of the NFA Area Cup

Kettering Nomads picked up an impressive 4-1 home success over Heyford in the Premier Division.

Mark Redding scored twice while Adam Langley and Connor McAlinden were also on target.

Elsewhere, Earls Barton were held to a 2-2 draw by Harpole while Wollaston Victoria secured some much-needed points with a 4-1 victory against Brixworth.

The biggest win of the day came in Division One as second-placed Desborough & Rothwell United kept up the pressure on leaders Wootton St George with a 15-1 hammering of Higham Aztec.

Action from Irthlingborough Rangers' 3-1 victory over Peterborough Brotherhood in the semi-finals of the NFA Area Cup

There were also big wins for Weldon United and Corby Kingswood as they beat AFC Woodford Wolves 8-0 and Bugbrooke A 5-1 respectively.

Higham Town maintained their two-point advantage at the top of Division Two as they edged out third-placed Corby Pegasus Reserves 3-2.

Dylan Carter, Rosko Cook and Josh Dhir were on target for the leaders.

Kettering Orchard Park’s recent revival continued as they sealed a 3-0 success over Bugbrooke B with Carl Cooper (2) and Joe Young doing the damage.

Kyle Jardine hit a hat-trick as Weldon United Reserves strengthened their grip on top spot in Division Three with a 4-1 win at Delapre Dragons.

Liam Duffy grabbed the other goal for the leaders.

Earls Barton Reserves maintained their push at the top end of the table as they won 5-3 at Harpole Reserves and fourth-placed Burton Band were also victorious on the road as they claimed a 4-1 victory at Heyford Reserves.

Mid-table Corby Siam edged out bottom side Finedon Volta Reserves 2-1 with Liam Gallagher scoring both goals for the hosts.

Great Doddington lifted themselves off the bottom of Division Four with a fine 2-0 success at fourth-placed Corby Rising Hope.

Dale Lawrence and Josh Potts scored the goals to give Doddington their second win of the season.

And that meant West Haddon Reserves dropped to the foot after they suffered a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Corby Strip Mills Reserves.

Corby Siam Reserves booked their place in the semi-finals of the Division Four Cup with a 5-2 success at local rivals Corby Ravens Reserves.

Visan Cretu (3), Nicu Cretu and Christopher Hill were on target for Siam while Dafyyd Jenkins and Adam Witokowski replied for Ravens.