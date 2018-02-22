NORTHANTS COMBINATION: Desborough & Rothwell close in as Weldon stun the leaders

Weldon United inflicted a first defeat of the season on Division One leaders Wootton St George in Division One of the Teamwork Sports & Trophy Centre Northants Combination.

Weldon’s 3-1 away success allowed Desborough & Rothwell United to close the gap on the table-toppers to five points with two games in hand after the second-placed side claimed a 5-1 victory at AFC Woodford Wolves.

Wellingborough Rising Sun won a big game by a narrow margin as they edged out Bugbrooke A 4-3 but there were defeats for Corby Kingswood and Higham Aztec as they were beaten 2-1 and 4-2 by Milton and West Haddon respectively.

A Daniel McGovern hat-trick wasn’t enough to stop JK Blisworth’s charge in their Premier Division title defence as they won 6-3 at Burton United.

Third-placed Earls Barton edged out Corby Pegasus with Christopher Griffin scoring the only goal of the game while Kettering Nomads drew 1-1 at Spratton.

Wollaston Victoria had Tom Ripley and Zak Ward on target but those goals were not enough as they went down 3-2 at home to Roade.

Higham Town maintained their advantage at the top of Division Two with a comfortable 5-1 win at third-placed Corby Pegasus Reserves.

Finedon Volta are still going well as they saw off Brixworth Reserves 5-1 and Corby Strip Mills kept the pressure on the top four with a 2-1 success at Daventry Cummins with Damien Burton and Adam Witt scoring the goals.

Kettering Orchard Park’s revival continued as Carl Cooper (2) and Dalitso Mandson scored in a 3-1 victory at Corby White Hart Locos, who replied through Stephen Deegan.

Elsewhere, Kettering Nomads Reserves eased to a 4-1 win over Medbourne while Jack Plummer scored the only goal to give Wollaston Victoria Reserves a 1-0 verdict against Kislingbury JLB.

Burton Band kept up their push for honours in Division Three with a 4-1 home success over Corby Siam.

Corby United held second-placed Yelvertoft to a 3-3 draw while third-placed Earls Barton Reserves also had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Heyford Reserves.

Elliot Ames (2) and Matthew Ellis were on target as Irthlingborough Rangers won 3-2 at Delapre Dragons and Desborough & Rothwell United Reserves enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 home success over Spratton Reserves.

Stanwick Rovers, meanwhile, went down 4-1 at Harpole Reserves.

Thrapston Venturas’ Division Four promotion hopes suffered a setback as an Andrew Wheeler goal was all they had to show in a 5-1 defeat to Corby White Hart Locos Reserves.

Corby Trades & Labour claimed a 4-2 win at Higham Town Reserves thanks to Lewis McDonald, Jamie McKimm, Mark Newton and Gary Norman.

Kettering Ise Lodge were 3-1 winners at Corby United Reserves while Josh Potts’ goal earned Great Doddington a 1-1 draw against West Haddon Reserves.

There was a shock in the Division Four Cup as Corby Strip Mills Reserves thrashed league leaders Moulton Reserves 10-1.

Stefan Earle, Dylan Griffiths and Luke Cruickshank all score twice while Martin Collins, Henri McAuley, Keane Jordan and an own-goal made up the tally.

Weldon United Reserves finally played their NFA Area Cup third-round clash with Peterborough Neci and booked a place in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 success.

Aaron Brown scored twice and Liam Duffy was also on target.