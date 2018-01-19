New Doughboys boss Marsh sets his sights on plenty of points

Nathan Marsh has set his sights on earning as many points as possible for Wellingborough Town between now and the end of the season.

Marsh stepped up from assistant-manager to take charge of the Doughboys for last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Boston Town after previous boss Stuart Goosey resigned towards the end of last week.

Marsh, who had a spell as goalkeeper coach at Kettering Town and manager of Sileby Rangers earlier this season, is set to remain in charge at the Dog & Duck until at least the end of the current ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.

Wellingborough currently sit in 16th place, 11 points clear of the relegation zone although they are without a win in their last seven matches.

And Marsh said: “I had a meeting with the committee on Thursday last week when I went to watch our under-18s and they basically said that the squad was mine for the remainder of the season.

“As is always the case when there is a change of manager, there will be a few seven-day notices going in on some of our players.

“That’s something you have to accept.

“But I want to keep this squad together. Stuart Goosey has left the squad in a solid position and I want to keep the players we have here.

“I have seen it written that we are without a win in seven but three of the last four have been draws and there have been some good performances in there.

“I just want to concentrate on keeping the squad together and picking up as many points as we can between now and the end of the season.”

Marsh came close to securing a win in his first game at the helm with the Doughboys only being denied by a late equaliser at Boston.

But he was delighted with the attitude of the players, especially as the game came just 48 hours after Goosey’s departure.

“Our away form when we have had to travel a fair distance hasn’t been fantastic but I was really pleased with the lads and the attitude they showed,” said Marsh, who take his team to ON Chenecks this weekend.

“We had a full squad out there and, if someone had given me a point before we went to Boston, which is always a tough place to go, I probably would have taken it.

“But, having watched the game and seen the way our lads went about it, in the end I was slightly disappointed that we didn’t come away with all three points.

“We had plenty of chances but overall I was happy with the point and pleased with the performance of the players.

“What we have to do now is keep that going and take it into the game at Chenecks.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division this weekend, Desborough Town have a local derby to look forward to as they head to Harborough Town.

Whitworth take on St Andrews at London Road in an important game at the bottom end of the table while Rothwell Corinthians face a tough test at Deeping Rangers.

It was a landmark day for Stewarts & Lloyds last weekend as they finally broke their duck in Division One this season.

The Foundrymen had suffered 24 defeats from as many league matches going into the clash at fellow strugglers Bugbrooke.

But new joint-managers Sean Mason and Derek Simmons were able to celebrate as a late goal from Jack Rogers secured a 1-0 success.

S&L will now be looking to follow that long-awaited win up when they take on Harrowby United at Occupation Road tomorrow (Saturday).

The big games just keep coming for promotion-chasing Raunds Town and Rushden & Higham.

The Shopmates currently hold second place behind leaders Pinchbeck United but face another stern test at fifth-placed Blackstones.

And the stakes are also high for the Lankies tomorrow. They currently sit five points behind Raunds and head to fourth-placed Potton United, who will be looking to get back on track after they were beaten 4-0 by the Shopmates last weekend.

Elsewhere, Thrapston face the toughest of challenges as they travel to table-topping Pinchbeck.

Irchester United will be looking to extend their impressive unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions when they take on Bourne Town at Alfred Street while Burton Park Wanderers

also have home advantage against Melton Town at Latimer Park.