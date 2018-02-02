New Doughboys boss Marsh looks to the future

Nathan Marsh believes Wellingborough Town can start looking to the future after he was confirmed as the club’s new permanent manager this week.

Marsh had been doing the job in an interim role following the departure of Stuart Goosey but his position was made permanent after the Doughboys fired in five second-half goals to secure a 5-0 victory over Sleaford Town at the Dog & Duck.

Wellingborough are back on home soil again this weekend when they take on Eynesbury Rovers in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.

And, having had his appointment rubber-stamped, Marsh is excited about what the future might hold.

“We have got good depth to the current squad which is pleasing and that depth is only going to be increased with the introduction of the academy and a reserve team next season,” the Doughboys boss said.

“There are some very good under-18 players here and it’s up to us make sure we get those boys strengthened up so they can push on to the first-team.

“But, for the time being, I am just very happy that the appointment has been made because it means we can start looking forward.

“It was my first home game in charge last weekend and the whole squad showed the right attitude, the changes we had to make came off which was pleasing.

“But overall, I was very happy with how the players performed and it could have been even more in the end.

“Hopefully that gives us the springboard to go into this weekend against Eynesbury.

“We lost 1-0 there earlier in the season so it will be interesting to see how it goes at home.”

There was midweek heartbreak for Desborough Town as Deeping Rangers hit an injury-time winner to claim a 2-1 success and move into second place.

Ar Tarn went into the game on the back of a superb 3-1 win at Holbeach United last weekend and they were looking good when Will Arnold gave them an early lead.

But Tom Smith levelled with six minutes to go and then David Burton-Jones won it at the death.

The tough tests keep coming for Chris Bradshaw’s team, however, as they head to leaders Newport Pagnell Town this weekend.

Whitworth still have some work to do to keep themselves away from the relegation zone.

The Flourmen are nine points clear of second-from-bottom Sileby Rangers but James Mallows’ side face a tricky game tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain fourth-placed Yaxley.

Rothwell Corinthians are now without a win in seven matches after they lost 1-0 at Cogenhoe United last weekend.

They will be hoping to halt that run when they entertain Leicester Nirvana at Sergeants Lawn.

There’s no question about what the biggest game of the day in Division One this weekend.

Second-placed Raunds Town make the trip to take on leaders Pinchbeck United, who currently hold a seven-point advantage over the Shopmates.

But the Shopmates’ main focus is on keeping hold of the second automatic promotion place as the season enters its final stages.

With 11 games to go, Raunds are seven points clear of third-placed Potton United while Rushden & Higham United and Buckingham Town can also still challenge for the runners-up spot as they have games in hand.

The Lankies are also on the road tomorrow as they head to Harrowby United.

The Division One action is due to get under way tonight (Friday) with a local derby at Latimer Park with Burton Park Wanderers, beaten by Moulton in last weekend’s NFA Junior Cup semi-final, taking on Thrapston Town.

Irchester United also missed out on a place in the Junior Cup final as they were beaten by Netherton United.

That defeat ended the Romans’ 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions but they will hope to bounce back when they make the trip to Buckingham.

Bottom club Stewarts & Lloyds, meanwhile, are also on the road as they head to Bourne Town having lost 4-1 to Buckingham at Occupation Road last Saturday.