Marsh takes charge as Goosey quits as Doughboys boss

Nathan Marsh will take charge of Wellingborough Town when they head to Boston Town this weekend after Stuart Goosey resigned as manager yesterday (Thursday).

Goosey had been at the helm at the Dog & Duck since December 2016 after he took over following the departure of Jon Mitchell.

But he has now stepped down with assistant-manager and former Kettering Town goalkeeper coach Marsh being placed in temporary charge.

Goosey’s final game was a 4-2 home defeat to Deeping Rangers last Saturday.

The Doughboys are currently 16th in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division, 10 points clear of the relegation zone, and are without a win in six.

A statement from the club said: “Wellingborough Town have announced that Stuart Goosey has resigned as first-team manager with immediate effect.

“The club have thanked him for his past services and have wished him well in the future.

“A former player with the club as well as numerous other UCL and Southern League sides, including Spalding United, Whitworth and Thrapston, Goosey was appointed as assistant-manager to Jon Mitchell in November 2015 and then took over the post in December 2016 following Mitchell`s resignation.

“Current assistant-manager Nathan Marsh will take temporary charge of first-team affairs.”

Desborough Town missed out on the chance to bounce back from their FA Vase exit after their United Counties League Knockout Cup semi-final with Leicester Nirvana was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Waterworks Field.

Almost 300 people were on hand to see Ar Tarn compete in the last 32 of the Vase last Saturday but the day ended in disappointment as Stourport Swifts secured a 4-2 success after extra-time.

Desborough return to Premier Division action with another home game at the weekend as they take on Peterborough Northern Star at the Waterworks Field.

Rothwell Corinthians had been due to play in midweek but their clash with leaders Newport Pagnell Town also fell victim to the weather.

Corinthians will be hoping the Sergeants Lawn pitch recovers in time for them to host Daventry Town tomorrow.

Whitworth picked up a welcome 3-1 success at Sileby Rangers last weekend and they face another Northampton team tomorrow when they take on ON Chenecks at London Road.