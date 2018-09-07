Mallows hopes a derby will bring a change in fortune for Flourmen

James Mallows is hoping for a change of fortune for his Whitworth team this weekend, although he knows the odds are probably against them.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Flourmen.

They have lost three out of three in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division and exited the Emirates FA Cup and Buildbase FA Vase at the first hurdles.

Their latest setback was in the Vase last weekend as they slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to UCL Division One outfit Bugbrooke.

Mallows and his men now face a tough local derby at Desborough Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Injuries and the lack of a playing budget are clearly making life difficult for the Flourmen boss.

And he knows his team will have to end a poor record against Ar Tarn if they are to get their first points on the board at the R Inn Stadium.

“We are struggling with injuries and we don’t have a budget, I really don’t want to use excuses but these are the facts,” Mallows said.

“Some have the money and some don’t. Some clubs can buy the commitment from players while I am relying on our lads turning up to training so we can work on things.

“Once the season settles down, it will be a question of fighting to get as many points as we can but I genuinely believe we will be okay in the long run.

“I am hoping to welcome a few back for this weekend but all I ask of the players is that they give me 100 per cent when they are out on the pitch.

“I don’t think that happened in the second half last weekend and it cost us, we really weren’t at the races.

“So I am hoping there will be a big reaction this Saturday . And we will need it.

“I think we have played Desborough six times since I have been manager and we have never beaten them.

“They have been a bit of a bogey team for us but I hope it changes this weekend so that we can have something positive to talk about!”

This weekend's UCL fixtures

Premier Division: Boston Town v Eynesbury, Desborough v Whitworth, Holbeach v Deeping, Leicester Nirvana v Peterborough Northern Star, Newport Pagnell v Rothwell Corinthians, ON Chenecks v Kirby Muxloe, Pinchbeck v Sleaford, Wellingborough Town v Harborough.

Division One: Birstall United v Irchester, Blackstones v Huntingdon, Bourne v Aylestone Park, Burton Park Wanderers v St Andrews, Holwell Sports v Thrapston, Long Buckby v Melton, Rushden & Higham v Lutterworth Town, Sileby Rangers v Harrowby.