Local football legend 'Bo' passes away

One of the most recognisable figures in local football has passed away.

Roger ‘Bo’ Patrick was a true stalwart of the local game and was best known for his more than 50-year association with Future Lions United Counties League Division One club Burton Park Wanderers.

The club this morning (Tuesday) confirmed he had passed away.

‘Bo’ held down numerous roles at Wanderers after the club was formed in 1960 including chairman, manager, player, coach and groundsman. And he was still the club’s president up until his death while his son, Mark, is the current chairman.

He also played a key role in helping to form Kettering FC in 2012 as well as being a coach for numerous young players at grassroots level throughout the years.

In 2017, ‘Bo’ received a 50-year service award from the Football Association to mark the work he did for Burton Park Wanderers and his efforts were also recognised at the Kettering Sports Awards in the same year when he received the special Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award.

In announcing his passing, Burton Park Wanderers said in a statement: “It is with huge sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Bo Patrick.

“He was the backbone of this club and will leave a huge space in our football family.

“We wish to send our condolences to the Patrick family at this sad and difficult time.”

Others have also been paying tribute on social media.

Kettering FC tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we hear one of our founders Bo Patrick has passed away after illness. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. RIP Bo.”

And Kettering Nomads also tweeted, saying: “Everyone at Kettering Nomads send their condolences to @official_bpw after learning of the sad passing of big Bo Patrick. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. A true local football legend. RIP Bo #BPW #localfootball #legend”

