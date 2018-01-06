In-form Romans move into the last four

Irchester United’s superb unbeaten run continued as they edged out local rivals Thrapston Town to book a place in the semi-finals of the NFA Junior Cup.

The clash between the two ChromaSport United Counties League Division One clubs at Chancery Lane was decided late on with Dan Spaughton’s free-kick being enough to give the Romans a 1-0 success as they extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches.

In the UCL Premier Division, Whitworth ended a run of five games without a win as they claimed a crucial 3-1 success at Sileby Rangers to move nine points clear of the relegation zone. Ross Patrick, Jordan Pendered and Jonny Hazell grabbed the goals for the Flourmen.

Elsewhere, Deven Ellwood scored both goals for Wellingborough Town as they were beaten 4-2 by Deeping Rangers at the Dog & Duck.

Rothwell Corinthians, meanwhile, claimed a fine point on the road as they drew 0-0 at Eynesbury Rovers.

Ty Clark was the hero for Raunds Town again as they picked up an excellent 1-0 victory at Harrowby United in Division One.

The victory ensured the Shopmates, who sit in the second automatic promotion spot, opened up a four-point gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

The season of struggle continued for Stewarts & Lloyds as, despite leading 1-0 at half-time, they were eventually condemned to a 24th defeat from 24 matches as Olney Town won 5-1 at Occupation Road.

