Foundrymen finally have that winning feeling

Stewarts & Lloyds finally secured their first win and points of the season in Division One of the ChromaSport United Counties League at the 25th time of asking.

Jack Rodgers was the hero as his goal secured a 1-0 success at Bugbrooke as new joint-managers Sean Mason and Derek Simmons celebrated their first win since being appointed.

The Daventry Town players celebrate one of their goals in the win at Rothwell Corinthians

It was an excellent day for promotion-chasing Raunds Town and Rushden & Higham United.

The Shopmates remain four points clear in the second automatic promotion place after a fine 4-0 victory over fellow high-fliers Potton United at Kiln Park.

Ty Clark put them in front before a second-half double from Mason Thomas and a late Jamie Russell effort wrapped it up.

Rushden & Higham maintained their pursuit of the top two as Dylan Wilson led them to a 6-1 victory over local rivals Burton Park Wanderers at Hayden Road.

Wilson hit four goals for the Lankies while Daryl Lawman and Jake Reynolds added the others in a comfortable win.

Irchester United maintained their unbeaten run as they drew 1-1 at Long Buckby with Alfie Taylor’s early goal being cancelled out before half-time.

But it was a bad day for Thrapston Town who slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Blackstones at Chancery Lane.

Nathan Marsh’s first game in temporary charge of Wellingborough Town following the departure of Stuart Goosey ended in a 2-2 draw at Boston Town in the Premier Division.

Lloyd Buckby and Albert Akinremi were on target for the Doughboys who led 2-1 at one stage but are now without a win in seven

Desborough Town bounced back from their FA Vase exit with a 2-0 victory over Peterborough Northern Star at the Waterworks Field.

Andy Hall scored direct from a corner to give them the lead and John Dean rounded things off a minute from the end.

Rothwell Corinthians are now without a win in five matches after they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Daventry Town. Callum Plowright grabbed the goal for the hosts.

And it was a disappointing day for Whitworth as they slipped to a 2-0 loss to ON Chenecks at London Road.