FOOTBALL: Narrow away-day success sees All Stars crowned champions

The first champions of the season in the Northants Combination have been confirmed after Kettering All Stars wrapped up the Division Four title with a 3-2 success at West Haddon Reserves.

In their final game of the season, All Stars knew victory would give them an unassailable four-point lead over Corby Siam Reserves at the summit.

And they delivered as goals from Kane Robinson, Tommy Newman and Josh Winslow-Hulley secured the crown.

Elsewhere, there was an eight-goal thriller as Higham Town Reserves and Corby Rising Hope shared a 4-4 draw.

Dean Boland, Matt Byford, Kai Lawson and Craig Smith scored for the hosts with Jake Buckingham (3) and Jamie McPherson replying for Rising Hope.

Meanwhile, Corby White Hart Locos Reserves enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 win over Great Doddington.

Match action from Earls Barton Uniteds 5-0 victory against fellow strugglers Burton United in the Premier Division

The dress rehearsal for the NFA Junior Cup final went the way of Kettering Nomads as they kept up their outside chances of winning the Premier Division title with a 3-2 victory over defending champions Blisworth.

Chris Di Fante scored twice and Michael Boyle-Chong added the other for Nomads.

There were some huge games at the other end of the table and Burton United now sit at the foot after they were beaten 5-0 at Earls Barton United, who had Kris Hall, Jonathon Cleaver, Harry Ware, Charlie Lawrence and Paul Berry on target.

Two Corey Bowden goals gave S&L Kingswood a crucial 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Spratton and Corby Pegasus secured a 4-1 victory at Desborough & Rothwell United with Liam Urquhart (2), Craig Connor and Jamie McGregor sealing the points while Charlie Hillyer replied.

Elsewhere, Wollaston Victoria were well beaten 6-1 at home by Moulton, Joseph Wenham scoring the consolation.

Two Iain Blaikie goals sent Weldon United into the Division One Cup final as they edged out Roade Reserves 2-1.

In the league action, Finedon Volta lost 3-0 at leaders Blisworth Reserves while Higham Town won 2-1 at Moulton Spartak thanks to goals from Rosko Cook and Simon Emery.

Woodford Wolves also enjoyed a win as they beat bottom side Brixworth 5-0 with Ruben Caiola (2), Harvey Gray and Josh Nowlan among the goals.

League leaders Wollaston Victoria Reserves sealed their spot in the Division Two Cup final with a remarkable 5-4 success at Wilby.

Duane Hall (3) and Kortney Harewood scored for the hosts but Wollaston edged through thanks to Reece Watson, Jamie White, Steadman Whittaker, Kallan Yearwood and Jack Plummer.

In the league matches, Nick Gowen (2) helped Kettering Nomads Reserves earn a point in a 3-3 draw with Corby Pegasus Reserves, who had Corey McGovern, Greig McIlwain and Matthew Sheen on target.

A Kyle Jardine hat-trick and an Arran Brown brace secured a 5-1 success for Weldon United Reserves against Desborough & Rothwell United Reserves (Josh Barby).

Corby Ravens kept their hopes of a Division Three double alive as they won 1-0 at Weldon United A to move into the Cup final.

In the league, Finedon

Volta Reserves won their local derby with Irthlingborough Rangers 3-2, Kieren Westbury scoring both goals for the visitors.