FOOTBALL: Goals galore as Desborouh & Rothwell pick up a vital win

Desborough & Rothwell United’s survival hopes received a huge boost after they claimed a 7-4 success over Wollaston Victoria in the Northants Combination Premier Division.

The hosts’ sixth win of the season saw them move clear of the relegation places while goals from Jamie White (2), Joseph Wenham and Rob Atkinson for the visitors proved to be in vain.

Action from the Premier Division clash between S&L Kingswood and Kettering Nomads

Also at the bottom, Burton United picked up a useful point in a goalless draw at Harpole while Earls Barton United went down 3-1 at Wootton St George.

S&L Kingswood also remain in trouble after they were edged out by Kettering Nomads, who maintained fourth place with a 1-0 success. Chris Di Fante grabbed the only goal of the game.

Weldon United stayed on course for the Division One title with a 5-0 success over Finedon Volta.

Kevin Byrne led the way with a brace while Iain Blaikie, Jamie Gilsenan and Luke Robinson were also on target for the hosts who remain 11 points behind leaders Blisworth Reserves but with five games in hand.

Elsewhere, it was also a good day for Corby Strip Mills as they claimed a 5-2 victory at AFC Houghton Magna.

Corby White Hart Locos maintained their promotion push in Division Two as goals from Stephen Deegan and Macauley McBride sealed a 2-0 win over Moulton Reserves.

Wilby piled more misery on to bottom side Kettering Orchard Park with a 5-3 success, Casey Lynch (2) and Aaron McKenzie-Smith replying for the visitors.

Kettering Nomads Reserves enjoyed a home win as they beat Desborough & Rothwell United Reserves 1-0.

Weldon United Reserves’ Division Two Cup hopes were ended as they went down 5-1 to Yelvertoft in their semi-final clash.

Weldon United A held on to third place in Division Three with a 3-2 success at Spratton Reserves.

Jack Hearne, Sean McLellan and Jason Smith grabbed the goals for the visitors.

Thrapston Venturas remain just behind them in fourth after they were 4-3 winners at Heyford Res while Finedon Volta Reserves slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to Grendon Sapphires.

Division Four runners-up Corby Siam Reserves completed their league campaign with a 3-0 win at Great Doddington.

Despite missing out on the title by a single point, Siam will have the chance to pick up some silverware when they take on Corby White Hart Locos Reserves in the Division Four Cup final on March 28.

The other game in the division saw fourth-placed White Hart Locos Reserves pick up a 2-1 victory at Higham Town Reserves as Sean Porch and Lee Sinclair outscored Jon Grant.