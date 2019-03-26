Football community ready to pay tribute to local legend 'Bo'

Burton Park Wanderers will throw open their doors this evening (Tuesday) as they remember the life of club stalwart ‘Bo’ Patrick.

Wanderers take on Sileby Rangers in Division One of the Future Lions United Counties League at Latimer Park tonight (7.45pm kick-off).

And the club will be offering free entry to all within the local football community who wish to pay their respects.

Roger ‘Bo’ Patrick passed away after illness last week.

He was best known for his more than 50-year association with Wanderers where he held down numerous roles during that time including chairman, manager, player, coach and groundsman. He was still the club’s president up until his death

He also played a key role in helping to form Kettering FC in 2012 as well as being a coach for numerous young players at grassroots level throughout the years.

In 2017, ‘Bo’ received a 50-year service award from the Football Association to mark the work he did for Burton Park Wanderers and his efforts were also recognised at the Kettering Sports Awards in the same year when he received the special Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award.

In a statement posted on Facebook, his son Mark who is the current chairman at Wanderers, said: “Anybody wishing to pay respects to my dad at Latimer Park can do so on Tuesday night when the first team are at home against Sileby.

“It will be free entry and free refreshments on the night in the ground and don’t forget your old tales as I’m sure there are many.”

‘Bo’s’ funeral will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel at Kettering Crematorium on Friday, April 5 at 3pm and those attending are invited to wear bright colours or Burton Park Wanderers club colours.

It will be family flowers only but donations, which will be split between the two youth sections at Burton Park Wanderers and Kettering FC, are being accepted.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bopatrick