Flourmen pick up a crucial win in the battle for survival

Whitworth threw themselves a huge lifeline in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division as they claimed a crucial 1-0 victory over Kirby Muxloe.

Cavell Jarvis grabbed the only goal of the game for the Flourmen who remain bottom but they have now moved to within four points of safety thanks to their second league win of the campaign.

Goalmouth action in the NFA Junior Cup

Rothwell Corinthians also remain in trouble at the wrong end of the table after they suffered a 3-2 defeat to third-placed Pinchbeck United at Sergeants Lawn.

However, it was a very good weekend for Wellingborough Town and, in particular, Shaun Wilkes as he hit a first-half hat-trick in their 5-0 success over Sleaford Town.

Wilkes opened the scoring before Jeremiah Adams doubled the lead with a free-kick.

Wilkes scored two more before the break to put the result beyond doubt and Albert Akinremi added the fifth for the Doughboys in the second half.

Kettering Nomads and Rushden & Higham United battle for possession

Gary Petts’ team face a tough test tomorrow (Tuesday) night when they head to leaders Daventry Town.

Things remain tight in the battle at the bottom of Division One after mixed results for the local clubs.

Bottom side Raunds Town grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as they drew 2-2 with Bourne Town at Kiln Park and that saw them move to within one point of Burton Park Wanderers, who went down 2-0 at Harrowby United having lost 1-0 at home to the same opponents just a week earlier.

Thrapston Town sit just above the bottom two after they secured a point in a 1-1 draw at Long Buckby.

Rushden & Higham United literally paid the penalty as their NFA Junior Cup hopes were ended in a quarter-final clash at Kettering Nomads.

Both Lewis O’Dell and Jory Mann missed penalties in normal time as the tie with the Northants Combination Premier Division high-flyers finished goalless.

It came down to a penalty shoot-out and Nomads eventually prevailed 3-1 with Chris Di Fante, Elliott Roberts and Nathan Wills all scoring for the hosts.

But their hero was goalkeeper Brad Wilson who saved spot-kicks from Ryan Kalla, O’Dell and Nat Gosnal-Tyler after Jack Dyson had scored the Lankies’ first.