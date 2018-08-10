FA CUP: Corinthians seeking some early-season revenge

The long road to Wembley begins this weekend as the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup takes centre-stage.

And Rothwell Corinthians are looking for some early-season revenge.

Jim Scott’s team have suffered back-to-back 2-1 defeats at Pinchbeck United and Eynesbury Rovers in the first two games of the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division.

They are now gearing up to take on Pinchbeck again, this time in knockout action, in their first home game of the campaign tomorrow (Saturday).

And the Corinthians boss is keen to see his team extract some revenge for their opening-day loss.

“We are certainly after revenge,” he said.

“We didn’t think they were a better side than us last weekend.

“I think the first day of the season is always a bit nervy and the pitch over there was very poor, which didn’t suit the way we want to play.

“So we are looking forward to getting them back at our home and seeing what we can do.”

It has been a summer of change at Sergeants Lawn with Scott taking sole charge after Shaun Sparrow stepped down from his managerial role.

A big turnaround in players has left Scott with a young squad of players to guide and, despite the two defeats so far, he believes there have been some good signs.

“We had 16 new signings over the summer and half of the squad is under the age of 22 so it is a very young group.

“It’s a learning curve for them but I am disappointed that we have not got some points on the board because we could have got something from both games.

“Eynesbury were very good on Tuesday night but we won the second half and might have nicked a point at the death so there are plenty of reasons to be positive.”

Desborough Town enjoyed an excellent first outing at the newly-named R Inn Stadium this season as they followed up their opening-day 1-1 draw at Eynesbury Rovers with a big 5-1 success over Kirby Muxloe.

Ty Clark marked his Ar Tarn debut by opening the scoring before Kirby levelled early in the second half.

But Desborough went on to claim a comfortable success thanks to goals from Daniel Cooper, Jason Turner, Aidan Bradshaw and Merdi Maki.

Ar Tarn travel to Arlesey Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup this weekend.

This weekend’s fixtures

Emirates FA Cup

Extra preliminary round: Arlesey v Desborough, Biggleswade FC v ON Chenecks, Biggleswade United v Wellingborough Town, Cogenhoe v Wisbech, Coventry Sphinx v Rugby, Daventry Town v Potton, Deeping v Holbeach, Godmanchester Rovers v Newport Pagnell, Hinckley AFC v Anstey Nomads, Histon v Peterborough Northern Star, Kirby Muxloe v AFC Mansfield, Leicester Nirvana v Grimsby Borough, Long Eaton v St Andrews, Lutterworth Town v Heanor, Oadby v Shirebrook, Raunds v Eynesbury, Rothwell Corinthians v Pinchbeck, Sileby Rangers v Ely City, Sleaford v South Normanton, Staveley Miners Welfare v Boston Town, Whitworth v Harborough.

Future Lions United Counties League

Division One: Birstall United v Thrapston, Blackstones v Aylestone Park, Bourne v Lutterworth Athletic, Holwell Sports v Rushden & Higham, Huntingdon v Melton, Long Buckby v Harrowby.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke v Harborough, Newport Pagnell v Rothwell Corinthians, Peterborough Northern Star v ON Chenecks, St Andrews v Irchester, Wellingborough Town v Daventry Town, Yaxley v Whitworth.