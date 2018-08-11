FA CUP: Corinthians and Ar Tarn go through

Rothwell Corinthians inflicted a first defeat on Pinchbeck United in almost a year as they booked their place in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Corinthians gained revenge for their defeat to the same opponents on the opening day of the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division season with a fine 3-0 success in the extra preliminary round clash at Sergeants Lawn.

Harborough Town celebrate their winning goal at Whitworth

Lewis Odell gave Corinthians the lead before Pinchbeck, who hadn’t lost since September last year, had Tom Sergeant sent-off just after the half-time whistle.

And the hosts took full advantage as Ryan Kenyon and James Stephenson added the second-half goals to secure a preliminary round tie at Barton Rovers on August 25.

Desborough Town are also through after they claimed a dramatic 4-3 victory at Arlesey Town.

Ar Tarn opened the scoring through Lamar Parkes before the hosts levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Arlesey went 2-1 up just before the hour but Desborough stormed back with Ty Clark, Jason Turner and Dan White putting them 4-2 up.

The home side pulled one back but Ar Tarn can now look forward to a home clash with Kempston Rovers in the next round.

Wellingborough Town face a replay at the Dog & Duck on Tuesday night after they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Biggleswade United.

Whitworth suffered last-gasp heartbreak as Harborough Town’s Aaron Preston headed home a late winner at London Road.

And Raunds Town’s hopes were also ended as they went down 2-1 to Eynesbury Rovers at Kiln Park.

Burton Park Wanderers are unbeaten after the first two games of the UCL Division One season after they beat Bugbrooke 3-1 at Latimer Park on Friday night.

Gerrard Sam and Paddy Campbell gave them a 2-0 half-time lead and Dylan Otshudy added the third before the visitors grabbed a late consolation.

Rushden & Higham United came back from a goal down to pick up their first win of the campaign as they returned from Holwell Sports with a 2-1 success.

Dave Townsend and Jamie Russell were on target for the Lankies.

Elsewhere, Thrapston Town slipped to a second successive defeat as they lost 3-2 at Birstall United.