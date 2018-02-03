Doughboys win again as Raunds lose out in top-of-the-table clash

Nathan Marsh celebrated being confirmed as Wellingborough Town’s new permanent manager by leading them to a second home win in a row as they claimed a fine 2-1 success over Eynesbury Rovers.
All the goals came in the second half at the Dog & Duck as Adam Speight’s deflected effort put the hosts in front in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division clash.
The visitors equalised by the Doughboys won it thanks to Deven Ellwood’s close-range header.
Next door at London Road, Whitworth suffered a 5-2 home defeat to title challengers Yaxley.
The top-of-the-table clash in Division One saw Pinchbeck United edge closer to the title as they beat second-placed Raunds Town 1-0 to move 10 points clear.
The only goal of the game came after 28 minutes when Tom Sergeant struck for the hosts.
The Shopmates remain in charge of the second promotion place, however, with Rushden & Higham United unable to take advantage of their local rivals’ defeat as they went down 2-1 at Harrowby United.
Jed Ainge brought the Lankies level at 1-1 but the hosts went on to claim the points.
Thrapston Town took the derby honours on Friday night as they claimed their first win since Boxing Day with a 2-1 success over Burton Park Wanderers at Latimer Park.