Doughboys and Romans make flying starts

Wellingborough Town made a flying start to the new Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division campaign with a 3-0 home success over Peterborough Northern Star.

The match, played at the Dog & Duck on Sunday morning as part of the annual Groundhop Weekend to kick off the new season, was goalless at half-time but the Doughboys took control after the break.

Giuseppe Freitas headed them in front before Adam Speight added the second. And Lloyd Buckby wrapped up a fine first-day success for Gary Petts’ team.

The Groundhop Weekend then shifted over the fence to Whitworth’s London Road home but the Flourmen endured a tough start to the season as they went down 3-0 to Cogenhoe United.

The new UCL campaign actually kicked off on Friday night as Irchester United claimed an excellent 4-0 win at Raunds Town.

All the goals came in the second half with Jared Harewood putting them in front with a fine volley and Nathan Heycock doubling the advantage with a header from a corner.

Alfie Taylor added the third and David Bell’s long-range strike secured the points for the Romans.

The UCL season swings into action this weekend with a full programme in both the Premier Division and Division One.