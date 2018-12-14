Desborough's season is 'nowhere near finished'

Chris Bradshaw insists Desborough Town’s Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division season is far from over.

Ar Tarn currently sit in mid-table and had their Buildbase FA Vase hopes ended a couple of weeks ago when they were beaten 3-2 at Cadbury Athletic.

Rothwell Corinthians and ON Chenecks shared the spoils at Sergeants Lawn last Saturday

But joint-manager Bradshaw insists anyone who believes there is nothing for his team to play for in the remainder of the campaign is wrong.

Desborough picked up a 5-1 victory at Sleaford Town last weekend thanks to goals from Will Arnold (2), Lewis Leslie, Jason Turner and Liam Boath.

And Bradshaw is keen to see his team find some consistency both on a week-to-week and seasonal basis to establish themselves as a top-six side in the division.

“I have heard people saying that there’s nothing left to play for but the season is nowhere near finished,” Bradshaw said.

Match action from Sergeants Lawn

“I think it’s worth remembering where Desborough were five to 10 years ago, they were a team that was happy to stay in the league. There are some who agree with me on that and some who don’t.

“But what it is now is a club that wants to be challenging at the right end of the table.

“And there’s nothing to say that with a good run, we can’t be one of the top five or six teams and that’s what we should be aiming for.

“We need to be hitting those top five or six places consistently before we look at the next level.

“It all comes down to consistency. We are very Jekyll and Hyde at the moment.

“We have shown we can reach a high level, particularly when we play the top teams. And then we have the low levels where we can get beaten by anyone.

“We needs be hitting sevens and eights out of 10 every week but instead it’s either nines or threes.

“That’s something Lee (fellow joint-boss Duffy) and I and the players themselves need to sort out."

This weekend's Future Lions United Counties League fixtures

Premier Division: Boston Town v Deeping, Cogenhoe v Whitworth, Daventry Town v Wellingborough Town, Desborough v Leicester Nirvana, Harborough v Rothwell Corinthians, Holbeach v Peterborough Northern Star, Newport Pagnell v Rugby, Oadby v Sleaford, ON Chenecks v Eynesbury, Pinchbeck v Kirby Muxloe.

Division One: Anstey Nomads v Lutterworth Athletic, Aylestone Park v Rushden & Higham, Birstall United v Sileby Rangers, Bourne v Bugbrooke, Burton Park Wanderers v Blackstones, Harrowby v Lutterworth Town, Long Buckby v Raunds, Melton v Holwell Sports, St Andrews v Irchester, Thrapston v Huntingdon.