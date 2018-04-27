Derby win takes Flourmen closer to safety

Whitworth took a giant step towards survival and the local bragging rights to boot as they beat neighbours Wellingborough Town 3-1 in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Cavell Jarvis scored twice and Remy Brittain added the other as the Flourmen moved out of the drop-zone.

They will now be hoping to secure their spot for next season, something that can happen if they win at Boston Town tomorrow (Saturday) and other results go in their favour.

Deven Ellwood was on target for the Doughboys as the defeat brought the curtain down on their campaign.

There was also another midweek derby at Sergeants Lawn where Desborough Town twice came from behind to beat Rothwell Corinthians 4-2.

Will Arnold scored their first equaliser and a superb final 20 minutes ensured Ar Tarn claimed the points.

Jason Turner made it 2-2 from the penalty spot and then put his team in front with a close-range header.

And Arnold rounded things off with his second of the evening.

Desborough are back on home soil against Eynesbury Rovers this weekend while Corinthians complete their season next Tuesday night when they host Harborough Town.

The midweek action in Division One saw Thrapston Town enjoy a big 8-1 victory at rock-bottom Stewarts & Lloyds.

Irchester United produced a good result as they held champions Pinchbeck United to a 1-1 draw while, on Monday night, Rushden & Higham United drew 1-1 at Bugbrooke while Burton Park Wanderers went down 4-1 at home to Lutterworth Town.

Rushden & Higham and Wanderers were back to winning ways on Wednesday, however.

The Lankies beat Bourne Town 4-2 at Hayden Road with Dylan Wilson (2) and Ross Patrick among the scorers. Rushden visit Bourne for the reverse fixture tomorrow.

Wanderers, meanwhile, enjoyed a 3-1 success over Bugbrooke at Latimer Park. Daren Young’s team head to Harrowby United this weekend.

Raunds Town host Irchester at Kiln Park at the weekend, Thrapston round off their season with a trip to promotion-chasing Potton United and Stewarts & Lloyds head to Lutterworth Athletic.