Corinthians fear no-one in a 'wide open' top flight

Joint-manager Jim Scott insists Rothwell Corinthians fear no-one as they get ready for a derby-day encounter with Harborough Town.

The local rivals clash at Sergeants Lawn tomorrow (Saturday) with the visitors sitting in sixth place, just two places and one point ahead of Corinthians.

Scott and fellow joint-boss Shaun Sparrow have overseen an impressive season so far in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.

Their team have suffered just one defeat in their last seven matches and go into this weekend on the back of a 1-1 draw at second-placed Holbeach United, which came after impressive wins over Boston Town and Deeping Rangers.

While Newport Pagnell Town are eight points clear at the top, there is little to choose between the eight clubs immediately below them.

And Scott said: “We have got a very good squad and we have shown we are capable.

“It was a good point last weekend against a strong side who have their own ambitions.

“In the end, we probably could have won it but we have played three Lincolnshire sides in the last three games and taken seven points, which is a great return.

“It’s wide open. From where we are, if you were to put a run of two or three runs together then you could soon find yourselves jumping up to third place.

“The key, as it always is at this time of year, is keeping your squad fit and available over the Christmas period.

“But from our point of view, there is no-one we fear. We haven’t been outplayed by anyone and that has been shown by the results we have picked up.”

As far as tomorrow is concerned, Scott knows Harborough will be keen for revenge after Corinthians snatched a 1-0 success at Bowdens Park back in August.

“Harborough are a good side, they are very direct and they have been on a good run themselves,” he added.

“We scored a late goal to win at their ground and I am sure they will want to avenge that.”

Wellingborough Town will be looking to bounce back from a 4-2 home defeat to St Andrews when they make the short trip to take on Sileby Rangers tomorrow.

Desborough Town will be hoping to return to action after their match at Sleaford Town was postponed last Saturday when they host ON Chenecks in another all-Northants clash while Whitworth, beaten 4-2 at Yaxley last time out, make the trip to Boston Town.

Raunds Town will be hoping to maintain their push at the top of Division One this weekend.

The Shopmates moved back into the second promotion place behind leaders Pinchbeck United last Saturday as Ty Clark’s brace earned them a 2-1 success over fellow high-fliers Buckingham Town at Kiln Park.

And they will be looking to stay there when they head to struggling Long Buckby.

Rushden & Higham United suffered a setback last Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Olney Town at Hayden Road.

Wayne Abbott’s team now sit in third, two points behind Raunds, and they face a tricky test this weekend when they head to mid-table Lutterworth Athletic.

The Division One action is set to get under way tonight (Friday) with a local derby under the lights as Irchester United take on Thrapston Town at Alfred Street.

Burton Park Wanderers are now without a win in four league matches after a 5-2 loss at Blackstones last Saturday but they will be hoping to end that sequence when they face Bourne Town at Latimer Park in their next outing.

And Stewarts & Lloyds’ search for their first point of the season will continue when they head to fifth-placed Blackstones.