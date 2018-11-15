Corinthians can get out of trouble, insists Scott

Jim Scott is confident Rothwell Corinthians can get out of trouble at the bottom of the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division.

Last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Deeping Rangers left Corinthians rooted to the foot of the table and they

are the only team in the division without a win after 12 matches.

They are now preparing to take on third-from-bottom Boston Town in a crucial clash at Sergeants Lawn on Saturday.

And boss Scott is in no doubt that his team can turn their fortunes around.

“I am 100 per cent confident we can get out of trouble,” he said.

“We are yet to play six of the bottom 10 and we have played all-but one of the current top 10.

“So we have some huge games coming up for the club against teams in and around us and one of those is this weekend, it’s a bit of a six-pointer.

“There is definitely enough togetherness and, even last Saturday, when we were up against a very good side, there was plenty of energy and enough positive signs.

“We are confident but we have got to get that first win and break that habit of conceding poor goals.”

It hasn’t all been bad news for Corinthians this season as they have secured a couple of wins in the UCL Knockout Cup to move into the quarter-finals while the club’s second string currently sit top of the UCL Reserve Division.

And while the first-team’s results haven’t gone according to plan, Scott insists things could change quickly as long as they cut out the “individual errors”.

“Our performances have certainly been a bit mixed,” the Corinthians manager added.

“Some games have been a lot closer than they look but we have been guilty of a few individual errors at times that have cost us and when

you are down there and you make one of those, the confidence is knocked.

“It’s been tough but the lads are trying their hardest. We have got to cut out some of those errors and be better individually all over the park.”

Wellingborough Town booked their place in the quarter-finals of the UCL Knockout Cup with a 4-1 victory over Division One side St Andrews at the Dog & Duck on Tuesday night.

An own-goal and a Shaun Wilkes goal gave the Doughboys a 2-0 half-time lead and further efforts from Albert Akinremi and Troy Johnston wrapped up a comfortable success.

Gary Petts’ team will now travel to Premier Division rivals Holbeach United in the last eight on November 28.

This weekend's Future Lions United Counties League fixtures

Premier Division: Desborough v Cogenhoe, Eynesbury v Oadby, Harborough v ON Chenecks, Kirby Muxloe v Deeping, Peterborough Northern Star v Daventry Town, Pinchbeck v Rugby, Rothwell Corinthians v Boston Town, Sleaford v Leicester Nirvana, Wellingborough Town v Holbeach, Whitworth v Newport Pagnell.

Division One: Anstey Nomads v Irchester, Aylestone Park v Melton, Birstall United v Lutterworth Town, Bourne v Sileby Rangers, Bugbrooke v Huntingdon, Burton Park Wanderers v Lutterworth Athletic, Harrowby v Blackstones, Holwell Sports v Long Buckby, Raunds v St Andrews, Thrapston v Rushden & Higham.