Bradshaw and Duffy set for a new era with Desborough

Chris Bradshaw is back at Desborough Town and he isn’t alone.

Bradshaw was at the helm with Ar Tarn for the majority of last season before resigning and leaving Glynn Davies in temporary charge.

But Bradshaw’s return was confirmed towards the end of the campaign and it was also revealed he would be taking up a joint-manager role alongside former Sileby Rangers boss Lee Duffy.

And Bradshaw, who takes his team to Eynesbury Rovers for their opening Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division game of the season on Saturday, admitted he wouldn’t have come back to the club if Duffy wasn’t with him.

“I obviously had conversations with the board but I would not have come back had Lee not come with me,” he said.

“Him being here means the workload can be halved and he was really the only person I wanted to work with otherwise that probably would have been me done with football.

“We have had a decent pre-season, we started earlier knowing the World Cup would cause havoc with lads wanting to watch games but hopefully that early start will benefit us.

“Pre-season has been all about making sure we are ready for this weekend.

“It probably takes two or three weeks to settle into a new season but I know just how important a good start is.

“So we will go there on Saturday targeting a win and if we can get that, it will set us up nicely for the midweek home game with Kirby Muxloe.”

Desborough, meanwhile, have secured a stadium sponsor ahead of the new campaign.

The Waterworks Field will be known as The R Inn Stadium for the next three seasons after a deal was struck with The R Inn Tapas Bar & Grill.

A statement from the club said: “Such support from a major local business is very much appreciated.

“We thank the R Inn and look forward to working closely together in the future."

This weekend’s fixtures

Premier Division: Boston Town v Oadby, Cogenhoe v Harborough, Daventry Town v Holbeach, Deeping v Wellingborough Town, Eynesbury v Desborough, Kirby Muxloe v Whitworth, Leicester Nirvana v ON Chenecks, Newport Pagnell v Sleaford, Peterborough Northern Star v Rugby, Pinchbeck v Rothwell Corinthians.

Division One: Anstey Nomads v Burton Park Wanderers, Blackstones v Birstall United, Harrowby v Bugbrooke, Huntingdon v Aylestone Park, Lutterworth Athletic v Thrapston, Lutterworth Town v Long Buckby, Melton v Irchester, Raunds v Holwell Sports, Rushden & Higham v Bourne, St Andrews v Sileby Rangers.