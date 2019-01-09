Brad saves the day as Nomads book a semi-final spot

Kettering Nomads were well and truly on the spot as they beat United Counties League Division One side Rushden & Higham United in a penalty shoot-out to book their place in the semi-finals of the NFA Junior Cup.

The Northants Combination Premier Division high-flyers had to ride their luck during the 0-0 draw between the two sides as both Lewis O’Dell and Jory Mann missed penalties for the Rushden.

It came down to a shoot-out and Nomads eventually prevailed 3-1 with Chris Di Fante, Elliott Roberts and Nathan Wills all scoring from the spot.

But their hero was goalkeeper Brad Wilson who saved spot-kicks from Ryan Kalla, O’Dell and Nat Gosnal-Tyler after Jack Dyson had scored the Lankies’ first.

Nomads will host another UCL side in the form of Sileby Rangers in the semi-finals after the draw was made earlier this week.

Burton United and Earls Barton United boosted their survival hopes in the Northants Combination Premier Division with crucial victories.

Jamie Smith (2) and Adam Smith gave Burton their second success of the season as they beat fifth-placed Wootton St George 3-2 while Earls Barton were 4-3 winners at Spratton as Daniel Webb and Joseph Ogunremi both bagged braces.

Another player to score twice was Joseph Wenham as he earned Wollaston Victoria a 2-2 draw against Harpole while Desborough & Rothwell United and S&L Kingswood cancelled each other out by the same scoreline.

Corby Pegasus also picked up a point as they drew 1-1 with Moulton.

Weldon United moved into second place in Division One as they inflicted a third defeat of the season on leaders Blisworth Reserves.

Iain Blaikie (2), Kevin Byrne and Michael Byrne grabbed the goals as Weldon emphasised their title credentials.

Finedon Volta dropped down to third after they were held to a 2-2 draw at Milton while another stalemate saw Corby Strip Mills pick up a point with a 4-4 scoreline at Bugbrooke A.

Higham Town enjoyed a 4-2 success at Woodford Wolves with Rosko Cook (2), Marc Beezley and Jamie Gould doing the damage while Ruben Caiola and Chris Meadway replied for the hosts.

Wollaston Victoria Reserves maintained their three-point lead at the top of Division Two after a 5-2 success at Moulton Reserves.

Kallan Yearwood (2), Jamie White, Chris Howes and Luke Denton were on target for the leaders.

Second-placed Corby White Hart Locos match that result as they beat Corby Pegasus Reserves 5-2 thanks to a Stephen Deegan hat-trick and a brace from David Clark.

Kettering Orchard Park picked up just their second win of the season as they saw off Daventry Cummins 4-1 while a nine-goal thriller went the way of Bugbrooke B as they won 5-4 at Wilby.

Elsewhere, the clash between Desborough & Rothwell United Reserves and Kettering Nomads Reserves ended in a 3-3 draw.

Weldon United Reserves, meanwhile, eased into the semi-finals of the Division Two Cup as they won 7-0 at FC FotoGold. Kyle Jardine and Ionut Macsim both scored twice with Arran Brown, Craig Hornby and Sam Norton making up the tally.