Boss Simon is keen to get the best out of Flourmen

Simon Anderson is determined to “get the best” out of the Whitworth players in the remainder of the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division campaign.

It has been the toughest of seasons for the Flourmen who look destined for a return to Division One as they sit at the foot of the table with just two wins to their name and a massive 12 points adrift of third-from-bottom Rothwell Corinthians with just eight games to go.

Action from Desborough's defeat to Daventry Town

Anderson has now been confirmed as the club’s manager for the remainder of the season having taken temporary charge after previous boss James Mallows stepped down due to family reasons.

The Flourmen put up an impressive fight during a recent 2-1 loss to high-flying Rugby Town and then suffered a 5-0 defeat at Eynesbury Rovers last weekend.

But, as they prepare to take on third-placed Deeping Rangers tomorrow (Saturday), Anderson insists it is not simply a case of him and the players seeing out the season, especially as they find themselves in a situation where they have very little to lose.

“That has been the message, we want the lads to go out and express themselves,” he said.

“And, to be fair, they have done that and I think we have seen a gradual improvement in their performances.

“I can’t fault anyone, they are working hard, they are putting the maximum effort in and they are following the instructions.

“It’s not easy, of course, but we aren’t going to stop.

“We’ll keep going and keep trying to improve.

“We are not going out there to simply fulfil fixtures, we will be trying to make ourselves hard to beat and then try to win some games because, ultimately, that’s what anyone in the game wants to do.”

As far as the future is concerned, Anderson insists he and the club aren’t looking any further ahead than the end of the current campaign.

He has been joined on the coaching staff by former Wellingborough Town boss Stuart Goosey and Luke Carr, who works with Kettering Town’s under-21 team.

“To be honest, I don’t know what the club’s position is,” Anderson added.

“For the time being, we are taking it until the end of the season.

“I have got Stuart Goosey with me and he was the manager at Wellingborough Town not so long ago so he has good experience.

“And we have Luke Carr, who is manager of Kettering Town’s under-21s who has been doing a lot of the coaching for us.

“We are a good team and we are determined to get the best out of the players.

“But as far as what happens after this season, it’s a case of ‘watch this space’.”

The two other local clubs in action in the top flight this weekend will be hoping to bounce back from defeats last time out.

Corinthians still need points to drag themselves away from the wrong end of the table and they head to Peterborough Northern Star tomorrow, having lost 1-0 at home to Sleaford Town last Saturday.

Wellingborough Town, meanwhile suffered a 4-1 loss at Cogenhoe United last weekend and will look to hit back when they entertain Leicester Nirvana.

Desborough Town are without a game having lost 2-0 at home to leaders Daventry Town last Saturday.