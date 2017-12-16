Ar Tarn stunned by Chenecks

Just four matches involving local clubs survived the weather over the weekend in the ChromaSport United Counties League.

In the Premier Division, Desborough Town were stunned by a first-half blitz from ON Chenecks, who went on to claim a 5-3 success at the Waterworks Field.

Dan White gives Ar Tarn an early lead at the Waterworks Field

Things looked to be going well when Ar Tarn took an early lead through Dan White.

But it was downhill from there as Chenecks opened up a 5-1 lead before the break.

Ar Tarn did respond with two late goals but they proved to be only consolations.

In Division One, high-flying Rushden & Higham United had to settle for a share of the points as they drew 1-1 at Lutterworth Athletic.

Desborough's players celebrate their early opener but the day ended in defeat

The Friday night local derby at Alfred Street went the way of hosts Irchester United as they beat Thrapston Town 2-0.

Both goals came in the second half with Ethan Goodman and Josh Burge scoring the goals to secure the points for the Romans.

There was more disappointment for rock-bottom Stewarts & Lloyds, however, as they suffered a 21st defeat from as many matches as they were thrashed 5-0 at Blackstones.