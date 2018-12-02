Ar Tarn's Vase hopes end at Cadbury

Rushden & Higham United celebrate their opening goal in the 2-0 victory over Thrapston Town in the third round of the NFA Junior Cup. Pictures by Alison Bagley
Desborough Town’s Buildbase FA Vase hopes were ended for another season as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Cadbury Athletic.

Ar Tarn fell 3-0 behind in the third-round clash but almost pulled off an unlikely comeback as they scored two late goals, although they were unable to find an equaliser.

Nat Gosnal-Tyler scores Rushden & Higham's second goal

It was a fine day for Rothwell Corinthians in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division as they claimed a 3-1 success at Kirby Muxloe.

Two goals from Adefolarin Ademidum and one for Colum Nugent gave Jim Scott’s a second win in three matches and moved them to within a point of safety.

Whitworth remain bottom, however, after they were well beaten 5-0 at home by Eynesbury Rovers.

In Division One, a Nathan Heycock goal wasn’t enough for Irchester United as they went down 2-1 to Huntingdon Town at Alfred Street.

And Burton Park Wanderers were also on the end of a defeat as they were beaten 3-0 at Birstall United.

Rushden & Higham United booked their place in the last eight of the NFA Junior Cup as they saw off UCL Division One rivals Thrapston Town 2-0 at Hayden Road.

Jack Dyson and Nat Gosnal-Tyler scored the goals to send the Lankies through.