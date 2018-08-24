Ar Tarn, Doughboys and Corinthians bidding for upsets

Desborough Town are feeling in confident mood as they eye an Emirates FA Cup preliminary round upset tomorrow (Saturday).

Ar Tarn will get the chance to test themselves against Step 4 opposition as they welcome Evo-Stik South League Division One Central side Kempston Rovers to the R Inn Stadium.

Desborough have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season with two wins and a draw in their three Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division outings.

They also claimed a fine 4-3 success at Arlesey Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup to set up this weekend’s tie.

And now they will fancy their chances of advancing to the first qualifying round as they face a Kempston team who have been well beaten in their first two league matches of the season.

Rovers lost 3-1 at Aylesbury United last weekend and then suffered a 5-2 home loss to Coleshill Town in midweek.

And Desborough joint-manager Lee Duffy said: “I think we can go into it with confidence.

“We were the underdogs for the last game in the FA Cup at Arlesey, even though they play at the same level as us.

“They put Desborough out last season and we went there and took the game to them and won.

“Now we have got home advantage, we have played four games in all competitions this season and are undefeated so we are really going into it with a lot of confidence.”

Despite being in the division below, Duffy believes the gap between the mid-table and lower half teams at Step 4 and those at Step 5 isn’t all that big.

And he firmly believes Desborough have the depth they need in their squad.

“I think there is a gap between our level at the top of Step 4.” he added.

“But I think we are more than capable of giving teams in the mid-table and bottom half a really good game.

“Chris (fellow joint-boss Bradshaw) and I have assembled a squad which has a bit of depth and that showed last weekend because we had to start five different players from the previous game and we came out with a point against a good Deeping side, who only equalised in stoppage-time.”

Wellingborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians will both be looking to pull off Emirates FA Cup preliminary round upsets when they hit the road this weekend.

The Doughboys earned their spot after seeing off Biggleswade United 2-1 in a replay in the extra preliminary round.

That set up a trip to take on higher-ranked Spalding United, who play in the Evo-Stik League East Division.

Gary Petts’ team have enjoyed a reasonable start to the new campaign in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division with a win, a draw and a defeat in their three matches so far.

Rothwell Corinthians are also away from home against Step 4 opposition tomorrow.

Jim Scott’s side enjoyed an impressive 3-0 victory over league rivals Pinchbeck United in the extra preliminary round and they now head to Evo-Stik South League Division One Central outfit Barton Rovers.

That FA Cup success has been the only real high point for Corinthians so far this season, however, as they suffered a 5-0 home defeat to Peterborough Northern Star last weekend, which was their third loss in as many games in the UCL Premier Division.

Regardless of what happens tomorrow, all clubs competing in the preliminary round will be guaranteed some prize money. Each winning club will receive £2,890 and a place in the first qualifying round draw while each losing team will still pick up £960.